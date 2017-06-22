News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cadcorp selected by Wealden District Council via G-Cloud for corporate GIS
Wealden District Council updates retired GIS with Cadcorp cloud-hosted solution
GIS and spatial analysis systems at WDC had become unsupported and there was an urgent need to replace them. WDC considered that for future proofing, a central spatial repository with a GIS was considered their best option. The council required GIS software that was suitable for both the casual and professional user; supplemented with configurable web pages for a public facing mapping website.
WDC approached Cadcorp via the G-Cloud framework on the Digital Marketplace and contracted for supply of a corporate GIS with fully hosted web mapping and spatial database server. This option incorporates Cadcorp's off-the-shelf product Web Map Layers, geospatial web services engine GeognoSIS®, and for the council's more advanced desktop GIS users, Map Modeller. Training and consultancy services are also included while support and maintenance will be provided for the lifetime of the contract.
Brett Levett, ICT business manager at WDC commented: "We needed a fully supported GIS spatial database solution. Cadcorp SIS® is the best suited for meeting the needs of both casual and professional users, and for customer use on the Wealden website. Being able to select Cadcorp via the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace made the transition from our legacy system a lot smoother."
Cadcorp software is being used by numerous UK Local Government Authorities, either directly or integrated in other applications provided by Cadcorp's technology partners. To find out more, visit https://www.cadcorp.com.
About Wealden District Council
Wealden is a local government district stretching from the north of Crowborough to the South Coast. The main towns in Wealden are: Uckfield, Heathfield, Hailsham and Polegate and there are many villages and hamlets, including: Forest Row, Wadhurst, Pevensey and Alfriston. Wealden enjoys some of the most unspoilt countryside in South East: the Ashdown Forest, the High Weald, parts of the South Downs, the Seven Sister cliffs and Pevensey Levels. It is home to 163,000 people and has a vibrant local economy driven by small businesses.
About Cadcorp
Cadcorp is a British software development company focused on geographic information system (GIS) and web mapping software. It offers a complete suite of products - the Cadcorp Spatial Information System® (Cadcorp SIS®) - addressing all phases of spatial information management. Cadcorp SIS® is available worldwide through a network of Cadcorp partners, via a direct sales team in the UK and is an approved GIS supplier on G-Cloud. To find out more, visit https://www.cadcorp.com.
Contact
Gwen Fanning | Cadcorp
***@cadcorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 22, 2017