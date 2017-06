DMI and NEC Partner to Deliver Enhanced Biometrics and Mobility to Federal Government

Combined technologies of DMI and NEC to offer greater public safety and Homeland security

-- Today DMI, a global leader in end-to-end mobility solutions, announced a strategic partnership with NEC Corporation of America to couple NEC's industry-leading biometric and advanced recognition technology with DMI's mobile technologies and platforms to address public safety, national security and federal civilian technology priorities within the U.S. government.DMI's next-generation platforms for situational awareness, inspections and surveys transform how people in the field work, using voice recognition and mobile technologies to drive safety and efficiencies for a number of federal agencies.NEC's facial recognition technology achieved the highest performance evaluation in the recent Face in Video Evaluation (FIVE) testing performed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Combining this and other NEC core identity management technologies with DMI's mobile platforms will provide the government:• Front-line safety: Real-time, secure, mobile access to fingerprint, iris and facial recognition technologies for first responders, law enforcement and military teams who are deployed to high-urgency situations.• Rapid identification in crowds: Enhanced identity management capability for large-scale events and natural disasters.• Biometric-enhanced access: Enhanced facial recognition for physical and electronic access to government facilities, including military bases.• Secure, high-speed communications at the edge: Private on-demand networks for forward-operating teams to spin up secure communications and share streaming data such as video and biometrics.Learn more about the joint NEC and DMI offerings: https://dminc.com/ nec/ Jay Sunny Bajaj, DMI founder and CEO, said: "Government agencies are focused more than ever on public safety and protecting U.S. assets. In today's connected world, technology serves as a first line of defense to keep out malicious actions by identifying and mitigating suspicious individuals and activity before they become a threat. Our partnership with NEC enables us to provide industry-leading mobility solutions coupled with award-winning identity management technology to offer the next generation of public safety and homeland security technology solutions to our government clients."Shinsuke "Shin" Takahashi, President and CEO, NEC Corporation of America, said: "DMI's demonstrated capabilities and ability to execute in mobility within the federal government markets have both impressed and excited us about our collaborative exploration. DMI aligns well with our stated mission of improving safety and security within the federal space."Link to NEC press release on NIST recognition:About DMI:DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.PR Contacts:USAdriana SaldanaNadel Phelan, Inc.831-440-2415adriana@nadelphelan.comInternationalLaura CahillAxiCom+2083924071laura.cahill@axicom.comCorporateStacy GreinerDMI240-200-5878sgreiner@dminc.com