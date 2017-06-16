News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Showcases the Unique Flavors of Honduras Gourmet Coffee
Aroma Bravo wants to share the smooth, delightful flavors of Honduras gourmet coffee beans with coffee lovers around the world.
"We aim to introduce Honduran coffee to those who haven't had the chance to try it yet," an Aroma Bravo official said. "I think it's about time that Honduras gets the spotlight for the amazing Arabica coffee beans it exports to the world. After all, good coffee doesn't just come from Colombia or Ethiopia; Honduras coffee is just as impressive, that's why we want all coffee lovers to know about it."
When it comes to flavor profile, Honduran coffee is just as delightful as its Central American origins. The Arabica beans from this region are known for being earthy, chocolatey and nutty with a balanced acidity, full body, and a pleasant aroma of vanilla and hazelnut.
Taking these unique characteristics into account, Aroma Bravo has commissioned its master roasters to create the best roasted coffees from the sourced beans. Roasting the Arabica beans in very small batches, Aroma Bravo's experts were able to elevate the flavors of the Honduran coffee beans.
The result is that of a deep, smooth and full-bodied gourmet coffee with shades of chocolate and nuts. Some notes of caramel, cocoa and honey can also be tasted, further adding to the appeal of the coffee. But despite the many flavors involved, the coffee is pleasantly balanced with a clean finish and no bitter aftertaste.
This successful take on the Honduras coffee beans has inspired Aroma Bravo to create three roast levels for coffee enthusiasts of various preferences to enjoy. Currently available in light roast, medium dark roast and French roast, gourmet coffee lovers can simply choose their favorite and indulge in the unique taste of Honduran coffee.
"This is the Honduras coffee we know and love so well, and we want to share it to the rest of the coffee world. We hope you'll give our roasted coffees a try and enjoy them as much as we do," the company official added.
Coffee lovers can get their Honduras gourmet coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers gourmet coffee beans from the mountains of Marcala, Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
