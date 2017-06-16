News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hindus seek Diwali holiday in all Texas schools
Many public school districts in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have already reportedly declared day-off for students on October 19.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said it if would be a step in the positive direction, as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils.
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicated that schools should make efforts to accommodate the religious requirements of Hindu students and show respect to their faith by not conducting regular business and scheduling classes on Diwali. We did not want our students to be put at an unnecessary disadvantage for missing tests/examinations/
If schools had declared other religious holidays, why not Diwali, Rajan Zed asked. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion, Zed added.
Zed suggested all Texas schools, public-private-
Rajan Zed urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath and Texas State Board of Education Chair Donna Bahorich; to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in all the state's public schools, and persuading the private-charter-
Zed further says that Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.
Hinduism is oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse