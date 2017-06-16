Ride the Corporate Future – Strategic Management for Technical CEOs!

An online course designed to expose the CEOs to everything they required in taking key decisions for the successes of their organizations.

-- As many technically inclined chief executive officers are appointed to run different organizations;they are required to equip themselves with knowledge of strategic management in their new workplaces. Lexere, an executive learning resource center has designed an online course targeting Chief Executive Officers in medical sciences, engineering, operations, information management systems and other pertinent areas.The future composition of CEOs and other Board Members will be dominated by those in fields such as Medical Sciences, IT, Operations, Engineering, etc. They may have little or no formal experiences in strategic management, the scope and depth of this course will expose them to everything they need to know in strategic management.Technical CEOs should be aware of industry observation for its trends in future which predicted that… The Future is Software. 'Software will disrupt most traditional industries in the next 5-10 years.You should be frightened by now!¾ Are you a technical CEO in Medical Sciences, IT, Operations, Engineering and other pertinent areas who has just been promoted to run your organization?¾ Are you a technical board member or a senior manager aiming at the top of corporate ladder?¾ What is the level of your understanding of Strategic Management?¾ Do you know your decision can lift your organization up or lead it to corporate death?¾ If you find yourself suddenly at the top of a corporate ladder, are you going to panic for lack of little or no formal knowledge in strategic management?¾ How are you going to direct your organization to gain a competitive advantage over rivals?You need to learn Strategic Management for Technical CEOs by taking this online course. Every organization requires the utilization of strategic management to gain a competitive advantage over rivals. The course has been arranged in a simple format containing natural technical languages with interpretations beginning with the fundamentals and progressing to the more complex ones. There's also a video explainer to watch and a write-up on curriculum for everyone that registers.The course will enable you to;· Adopt strategic thinking approach to develop organizational core values or sustainability· Craft organizational vision and mission statements that guide the development of strategic goals· Identify types of strategy at different levels of organizational involvements and their strategic choice fits and many more.Course InstructorPrior to establishing Lexere an executive learning resource center, the course instructor, an MBA graduate of University of Leicester, UK has over 35 years of experience in integrated marketing communications. He had, at one time provided tutorial for MBA students of University of Leicester UK in the area of Strategic Analysis and Choice. The assignment in each tutorial is predicated on authentic live applications of concepts and principles on select industry. He was encouraged to add depth in strategic management literature following the evidently excellent performances of technical CEOs on the subject which provided inspirations to others who do not have the time to take full-time MBA course to attend this online course on Strategic Management.For more information or how to enroll, visit: http://lexere.teachable.com/Teachable is a for-profit educational technology company based in New York that offers a social online learning platform designed to deliver massive open online courses.Contact OfficerCameron Mattiscameron@teachable.comTelephone number: 914 574 4094Address: 50 West 17th street, 4th Floor, New York NY 1002420143 million (March 2017)New York, United StatesCreate and Sell Online CoursesDistance educationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7OsrPBtns4&list=PLTkpipAh-3As6mop80kb3gmriRPKqzHoR