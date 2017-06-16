 
British rock legends, Wishbone Ash welcome new guitarist from Leeds and USA & UK tour dates announce

 
 
LEEDS, England - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark Abrahams is announced as the latest in a long and illustrious line of guitar players to join the rock legends Wishbone Ash as their new guitarist. Having been introduced to Wishbone Ash at the tender age of 9 by his dad, Mark became a huge fan and has followed Wishbone Ash ever since. He is now living his life-long dream.

Wishbone Ash are a British rock band, famed for their innovative use of twin lead guitars, who have been performing and recording continuously since 1969. The band are Andy Powell who is the founding member of the band, singer, guitarist and songwriter. Bob Skeat, who has been the bands bassist for the last 20 years and Joe Crabtree, the bands drummer, who joined in 2007.

Having only recently performed his first gig at the Sweden Rock Festival with Wishbone Ash, Mark is now looking forward to the next tour dates later in the year with more festival appearances over the summer months.

"My first gig at Sweden Rock had a great atmosphere. I feel we put on a superb show with lots of energy a great set list and played to a lively and appreciative crowd, from opening the show with 'The King Will Come' to closing with 'Blowin Free'"

In his latest blog following Marks first gig with Wishbone Ash, Andy Powell stated "It all went excellently and I can now report that this is going to be a first rate relationship. The good ship Wishbone sails again! As mentioned before, Mark has the music of the band infused in his very DNA"

September sees the Wishbone Ash Tough & Tender tour start in the U.S on the 12th September in Milwaukee, with around 25 dates including several in Canada, finishing in Pennsylvania on the 8thOctober. The tour then continues in October with the next leg of the tour in the U.K, starting in Milton Keynes on the 17th October, with a further 26 dates, finishing in Clitheroe with the annual AshCon fan convention.

When Mark isn't touring with Wishbone Ash, he can be found either performing with the South Yorkshire rock band Coyote, or in his guitar shop, Vision Guitars in Castleford which he has owned and managed for the past 8 years.

Mark grew up in Kippax near Leeds and has been playing guitar since the age of 9. Whilst attending Brigshaw High School he formed his first band and played his first gigs at the age of 14. After leaving school, Mark went on to study at Leeds College of Music for 2 years where he studied Musical Instrument Technology before going on to work in music retail.

www.wishboneash.com

www.mark-abrahams.com
Source:Wishbone Ash
