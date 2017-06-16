comsuisse AG successfully passes Functional Factory Acceptance Test FAT for: Suvarnabhumi VCCS Main Operational System

-- comsuisse AG has successfully completed the Functional Factory Acceptance Test for the New VCCS Main Operational System at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand.AEROTHAI (Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd.) a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport in Thailand sent two groups to the comsuisse AG in Zurich. End of May 2017, a group of engineers from AEROTHAI successfully passed a specialised maintenance training on ICS 200/60 System. On the 14June comsuisse AG welcomed a high ranked delegation from AEROTHAI for the FAT on the ICS 200/60 System for the Suvaranabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.The VCCS system consists of a fully redundant and distributed ICS 200/60 System, including 26 operator positions, access to legacy as well as VoIP communications.The system will be installed in Suvarnabhumi International Airport as the main VCCS system for Air Traffic Control in the next couple of weeks.Mr. Paisan Praneetpongrang, Senior Director Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. stated: "We are delighted by the functionality of the system and customer service provided by comsuisse AG and its experienced crew. Combined with the well-known local support by Schmid Telecom Singapore Ltd, we believe, that comsuisse AG can provide a perfect long-term solution."Suvarnabhumi Airport also known as (New) Bangkok International Airport is one of the busiest airports in South East Asia with more than 56 million passengers and more than 1.2 million freight tons.AEROTHAI (Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd.) is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport. It was founded in 1948 by airlines with the consent of the Royal Thai Government to provide air traffic control and aeronautical communication services for airline operations.comsuisse AG, a company for safety critical, high reliable voice communication solutions combines a crew of engineers with long-term experience in the area of TDM based ICS 200/60 systems with the knowledge of most modern VoIP technology. Together with its sister companies, comsuisse AG is not only enabled to support ICS 200/60 voice communication systems, but also to adapt, manufacture and provide long-term maintenance for customers operating ICS 200/60 systems.With myVCS, comsuisse AG has developed one of the most modern and powerful full VoIP systems on the market, designed for high available applications as required for voice communication systems for Air Traffic Management.