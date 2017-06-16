Eid Gifts from Samsung, Eid Al-Fitr is a celebration that marks the end of Ramadan

Eid Al-Fitr is a celebration that marks the end of Ramadan. It is also a time for families and friends to get together and treat their loved ones to special seasonal gifts.

1212

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Samsung Industry:

* Business Location:

* Amman - Amman - Jordan

End

--The Samsung QLED TV makes the perfect gift for families to gather and watch their favourite shows and movies together this Eid. With beautiful colour accuracy and 100% colour volume, viewers will be taken on an epic storytelling adventure this season. Delivering magnificent depth, a striking contrast and viewing experience like no other, all the family will be able to enjoy the picture perfect view from every seat. Smarter than ever, the QLED is an ideal gift for all the family to access their favourite shows and apps through one remote control.Gifting your family with all their favourite dishes has never been easier with the Samsung Twin Cooling Plus™. The five conversion modes means that you can turn your fridge into a freezer, and instantly have more storage to keep ingredients fresh. The Twin Cooling Plus™ ensures humidity levels up to 70% keeping food fresh for a longer period.Capturing cherished moments is a must this Eid. You can capture beautiful shots of your friends and family with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. The bright 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera gives the best low-light and anti-blur photos to bring in more definition to photos taken at night. With enhanced image processing innovation you can take vivid and clear images even in low light conditions.This Eid you can gift that special someone a virtual reality like no other. Samsung Gear VR moves the users from front-row experiences to adventures they have only dreamt of. The Gear VR's new design and controller gives users a better perspective and the ability to go farther than ever before. Designed for comfort, the wide 101° field view guarantees a superior virtual reality experience. The Gear VR remote control navigates the users' virtual reality with ease and can be used as a gamepad, complete with a trigger to win battles.The Samsung Gear S3 is the perfect gift for those that constantly like to stay connected. With notifications at a glance, you can scroll through phone calls, text messages and apps on your wrist. With the the built in speakers, you can easily make phone calls and check your maps while going out for a run. Easy and effortless to use, the Gear S3 is built for life on the go without needing your phone for days.A smartphone that reflects its user's personality the Samsung Galaxy A is the perfect gift for those that love taking selfies. With just a touch of the screen the user can easily snap a high-resolution selfie with the floating camera button and use the display as a front flash for bright pictures. The simple yet elegant smartphone means the user can capture richer stories with the powerful 16 MP camera. The speedy and accurate Auto Focus, will enable the user to capture unforgettable moments that can be cherished forever.