Hawaii MCI Tourism Market Will Reach 1.3 Billion by 2022

DPI Market Research published a latest report titled Hawaii Meetings, Conventions, Incentives (MCI) Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast to its databases
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Buy Now: http://www.dpiresearch.com/report-details.php?P_ID=101

Hawaii Meetings, Conventions, Incentives (MCI) Tourism Market is likely to reach nearly USD 1.3 Billion by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as Ideal Meetings Location, Unbeatable Event Spaces, Safety, Productive Atmosphere, Accommodations, International Accessibility, Enrichment Opportunities and Natural Wonders.

Japan, US West and US East MCI tourists play a significant role in contributing revenue to the Hawaii economy. Japan contributed more than 30% revenue followed by US East with more than 27% revenue in 2016. Japan is likely to maintain dominance in Hawaii MCI tourist's revenue generator by the year end of 2022. US East and US West have shown its potential to become 2nd and 3rd major revenue generator countries by the year end of 2022. Other countries such as Other Asia, China and Canada emerge as the largest revenue generator in the Hawaii MCI Tourism Market.

The research report titled "Hawaii Meetings, Conventions, Incentives (MCI) Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast 2017 – 2022" provides detailed information on the Hawaii MCI Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of MCI travelers flows and revenue to Hawaii. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Hawaii MCI tourism market has been detailed in the report. This report also entails a detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of the Hawaii MCI tourism market.

This 65 Pages report with 52 Figures and 4 Tables have been analyzed from 5 viewpoints:

Hawaii MCI Travelers, Revenue & Forecast (2013 – 2022)

Hawaii MCI Travelers, Revenue Share & Forecast (2013 – 2022)

Hawaii MCI Travelers, Revenue & Forecast – Top 12 Country Analysis (2013 – 2022)

Hawaii MCI Tourism Market – Market Drivers

Hawaii MCI Tourism Market – Inhibitors


Hawaii MCI Tourism Market – 12 Countries Covered

US West

US East

Japan

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Other Asia

China

Korea

Taiwan

Europe

Latin America


