Industry News





1800Approved Finance Solutions Launches $3000 Annual Scholarship Grant

 
 
1800Approved Scholarship Grant
1800Approved Scholarship Grant
 
GOLD COAST, Australia - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- 1800Approved Finance Solutions, a leading finance broker in Australia and winner of the 2016 Asset Finance Broker of the Year, is launching an annual $3,000 scholarship grant to assist University or College students with their education.

At the end of each year, one lucky student will be chosen and granted $3,000 that he-or-she can use towards tuition, living expenses, or anywhere they see fit.

"We are a firm believer in education and the role it plays in the success of an individual so, we, at 1800Approved, would like to extend our help through this annual scholarship grant.," says Rodney Michail, co-founder of 1800Approved Finance Solutions.

The scholarship is open to University or College students who are Australian citizens and are presently enrolled in any business course in an Australian University/College.

Students who would like to participate will simply need to write an 800 - 1,500 word essay on the topic "The Role of Vehicle Financing in the Future of the Automotive Industry" and submit it using a web form together with documentation that shows current enrollment and Australian citizenship.

At the end of the submission period, a winner will be selected based on creativity and relevance.

"We are so excited about this new program. The team is looking forward to reading article submissions and knowing what the younger generation has to say about the industry. I am sure we will learn something," says Rodney.

The lucky winner will be contacted and awarded the amount 30 days after the end of the submission period.

According to Rodney, the community has been very supportive of 1800Approved and they would like to give back through this annual scholarship. "I'm sure that this is just the start of a bigger and better scholarship grant. Hopefully, students will support the program," says Rodney.

Interested students can visit https://www.1800approved.com.au/scholarship to learn more about the program and submit their entries.

