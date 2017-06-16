News By Tag
Social Media Day (#SMDayPhx) Returns to Phoenix on Friday, June 30
Arizona Diamondbacks, Social Media Club Phoenix, Galvanize, GoDaddy, and BRANDish Social Media partner up for event
"The main goal of this year's event is to reach and educate local business owners who want to learn the effective social media and digital marketing tactics and methods" said Vincent Orleck, President of Social Media Club Phoenix, "There are so many opportunities now with all of the available channels and platforms to make them work for your business, its just a matter of figuring out what's worth your time."
The day will consist primarily of a keynote, breakout sessions, networking and panel discussions all featuring nationally recognized, locally-based industry leaders including:
• "Funderdome"
• Social media/marketing managers for the 4 local major pro sports franchises (Suns, Coyotes, Diamondbacks, Cardinals)
• Tim Holladay, CEO/Co-Founder of Crowd Mics
• Martin Jones, Sr Manager, Social Media/Content/
Part 1 of the event at Galvanize Phoenix is free, tickets can be found here: http://socialmediadayphoenix.com
Part 2 at Chase Field requires a ticket purchase of either $20 or $49, with the latter containing an exclusive on-field VIP experience during batting practice and the national anthem. Tickets for that portion of the event can be purchased here: http://m.mlb.com/
Vincent Orleck
Kelly Loubet Singh
***@gmail.com
