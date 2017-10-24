 
Industry News





Rafael explores Unified C4I System for Air & Missile Defence in Prague this October

 
 
Listed Under

LONDON - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Colonel (Ret'd) Meir Ben Shaya, C4I SME & Business Development Manager for Rafael's Air Superiority Systems Division will be speaking on Day 1 of Air Missile Defence Technology 2017.

His presentation will expound on Rafael's Multi-level Integrated Command, Control and Communications Air Defense System, which has been purchased by the UK MoD this year as a BMC4I solution for its GBAD system, Sky Sabre.

In his session, Colonel Shaya will cover an overview of applications for Air Defence C2; the advantages and benefits; resource management and allocation of the most appropriate defence; modular and open architecture adaptable to various air defense systems; and the winning solution for the UK's GBAD programme.

Colonel Shaya joins a speaker line-up of high-level military and government representatives from nations with leading AMD programmes (including V4 countries Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia) as well as key solution providers developing next generation capability in this vital area of defence such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Weibel Scientific.

Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for online registrations made by 30th June 2017.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Jamie Gordon on jgordon@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Missile Defence, Air And Missile Defence, Rafael Defence Systems
Industry:Defense
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
