Rafael explores Unified C4I System for Air & Missile Defence in Prague this October
His presentation will expound on Rafael's Multi-level Integrated Command, Control and Communications Air Defense System, which has been purchased by the UK MoD this year as a BMC4I solution for its GBAD system, Sky Sabre.
In his session, Colonel Shaya will cover an overview of applications for Air Defence C2; the advantages and benefits; resource management and allocation of the most appropriate defence; modular and open architecture adaptable to various air defense systems; and the winning solution for the UK's GBAD programme.
Colonel Shaya joins a speaker line-up of high-level military and government representatives from nations with leading AMD programmes (including V4 countries Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia) as well as key solution providers developing next generation capability in this vital area of defence such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Weibel Scientific.
Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/
For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for online registrations made by 30th June 2017.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/
