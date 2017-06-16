News By Tag
Global Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2021 Edition) – New Report by Daedal Research
The report provides a regional analysis of the fitness equipment market, including the following regions: North America, Latin America & MEIA, APAC and Europe.
Growth of the overall global fitness equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021 edition, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The competition in the global fitness equipment market is dominated by the three big players Technogym, Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness) and Amer Sports (Precor). Further, key players of the fitness equipment market Technogym, Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness) and Amer Sports (Precor) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
Company Coverage
Technogym
Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness)
Amer Sports (Precor)
Executive Summary
The fitness equipment can be segmented on the basis of equipment type, product type and by the end-user application.
The global fitness equipment market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The fitness equipment market is expected to increase due to increased outbreak of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, increased number of health fitness clubs, rising GDP per-capita increased healthcare expenditure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, high dependence on economic volatility, niche demographics and intense competition.
