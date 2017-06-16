 
News By Tag
* Global Fitness Equipment
* Fitness Equipment Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Global Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2021 Edition) – New Report by Daedal Research

The report provides a regional analysis of the fitness equipment market, including the following regions: North America, Latin America & MEIA, APAC and Europe.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Global Fitness Equipment
Fitness Equipment Market

Industry:
Reports

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Reports

DELHI, India - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The report titled "Global Fitness Equipment Market (2017-2021 Edition)", provides an in-depth analysis of the global fitness equipment market by value. The report also gives an insight of the global fitness equipment market by segments, by region, etc.

Growth of the overall global fitness equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021 edition, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global fitness equipment market is dominated by the three big players Technogym, Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness) and Amer Sports (Precor). Further, key players of the fitness equipment market Technogym, Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness) and Amer Sports (Precor) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Technogym
Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness)
Amer Sports (Precor)

Executive Summary

The fitness equipment can be segmented on the basis of equipment type, product type and by the end-user application.

The global fitness equipment market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The fitness equipment market is expected to increase due to increased outbreak of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, increased number of health fitness clubs, rising GDP per-capita increased healthcare expenditure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, high dependence on economic volatility, niche demographics and intense competition.

List of Figures:

Figure 1: Segmentation of Fitness Equipment
Figure 2: Global Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 3: Global Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 4: Global Fitness Equipment Market by Geography; 2015
Figure 5: Global Fitness Equipment Market by Segments; 2015
Figure 6: Global Home & Consumer Segment by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 7: Global Home & Consumer Segment by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 8: Global Club Segment by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 9: Global Club Segment by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 10: Global Hospitality/Residential & HCP Segment by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 11: Global Hospitality/Residential & HCP Segment by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 12: North America Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 13: North America Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 14: Latin America & MEIA Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 15: Latin America & MEIA Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 16: Europe Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 17: Europe Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 18: Europe Fitness Equipment Market by Segments; 2015
Figure 19: APAC Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 20: APAC Fitness Equipment Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 21: Global Fitness Equipment Market Share by Players; 2015
Figure 22: European Fitness Equipment Market by Players; 2016
Figure 23: Technogym Net Sales; 2013-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 24: Technogym Net Sales by Distribution Channel & Geography; 2016 (Percentage,%)
Figure 25: Brunswick Corporation Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 26: Brunswick Corporation Net Sales Segments & Geography; 2016 (Percentage,%)
Figure 27: Amer Sports Net Sales; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 28: Amer Sports Net Sales by Segments & Geography; 2016 (Percentage,%)
Table 1: Financial Comparison of Key Players of the Global Fitness Equipment Market; 2016

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/global-fitness-equipment-m...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-research.com
End
Source:
Email:***@daedal-research.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Fitness Equipment, Fitness Equipment Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daedal Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share