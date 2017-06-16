News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RechargeADDA Makes Online-Prepaid Mobile Recharge More Convenient For You
You use prepaid or postpaid SIM to use the mobile for talking to your known ones. As far as prepaid mobile is concerned, it needs to be recharged and recharge helps you get talk time and keep talking. Life houses several moments and some of the moments like bad weather and late night are very difficult for you to get your mobile recharged, as you can't go out and the retail shop offering recharge services is closed at night.
RechargeADDA knows it well and comprehends your problem of recharging your mobile when its account goes blank. By keeping this in mind, rechargeADDA offers Online Prepaid Mobile Recharge service at no extra cost. To avail this service, you need to have a device (Smartphone, laptop, tablet or PC) with the Internet connection and any one of credit/debit card, net banking, digital wallet and mobile banking.
The process for Online Mobile Recharge at rechargeADDA is very easy and convenient. To recharge your prepaid mobile, you have to log onto rechargeADDA's site or app and go to mobile recharge page. Next you have to enter your Prepaid Mobile Number, choose the Operator & Circle, enter the recharge amount if you know or browse the pack and click on the Proceed to Recharge. You have to follow the instructions and select your desired payment option thereafter.
The Online Prepaid Recharge at rechargeADDA is convenient. You have no restrictions of time and place and there is no need to visit the retailer near about you. It allows you to do your prepaid mobile recharge from anywhere at any time without coming out of your comfort zone, as the service is available for 24x7x365. The transaction is completely safe and secure, as rechargeADDA does not save or share your confidential information.
Don't wait to open the retail store next day and start using rechargeADDA for your online mobile recharge.
About the company – RechargeADDA is venture of Reontek IT Systems Pvt. Ltd (RITS). As a recharge and bill payment portal, it is helping the mobile users in recharging mobile/DTH/data card and paying the bill without taking any extra charge. Its tagline Eye It-Click It- Have It is true with its offered services. In addition, it offers you earn free recharge or cash back while shopping at your favorite store like Flipkart, Myntra, Snapdeal and MakeMyTrip through it. You can use the earned cash back or free recharge to recharge your mobile/data card/DTH or pay the bill.
Contact Us :
rechargeADDA
Email: care@rechargeadda.com
Phone : 7678140466
Web: https://www.rechargeadda.com/
Contact
Shishir Agarwal
7678140466
***@rechargeadda.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse