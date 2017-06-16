News By Tag
Phonethics wins the social media mandate of SecUR Credentials
Mumbai : SecUR Credentials, India's leading background verification company appoints Phonethics, a Mumbai-based creative digital agency for their social media mandate.
Speaking about the challenges, Mr. Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR Credentials said, "The hiring community is comprised of digital natives and business owners who think digital first. We see digital as a strategic channel to communicate the importance of background verification to them. We are extremely happy to partner with Phonethics so we can craft our presence in the digital space as well."
Speaking about their latest client, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, CEO of Phonethics, said, "Business to business communication can be edgy. With a digital strategy, the correct messaging will reach the targeted audience and that's what we aim for SecUR Credentials. A social media footprint is extremely important and we understand the dynamics of the business well."
About Phonethics
Phonethics is an award winning digital services company based in Mumbai. It was established in 2006 to create original interactive content. Since then, Phonethics has been recognised by the industry and its peers as an innovative team that blends creative & technology to produce out-of-the-box ideas.
Phonethics handles complete digital marketing for its client, which includes Digital Planning, Digital Strategy, Social Media Marketing, SEO, SEM, Media Buying, Website and Mobile App Development.
With a clientele that ranges from FMCG to Automobile and BFSI, Phonethics is a proud recipient of a host of awards from Internet And Mobile Association of India, Indian Digital Media Award, India PR Corporate Communications Awards, and more. Recently, one of our campaigns for a leading automobile brand was also shortlisted for the prestigious Cannes Festival.
In 2010, Phonethics founder, Saurabh Gupta was awarded the 'Communication Entrepreneur of the Year' by the Global Creative Economy program run by the British Council.
About SecUR Credentials
SecUR Credentials, One of India's largest employee background verification company was established in the year 2001 and is backed with over 15 years of excellence across 23 industries globally with over 4 million candidate checks completed. As a background screening partner, SecUR fulfills this responsibility riding on two strengths: Innovation & Technology. SecUR is trusted by more than 1000 of India's largest corporates to do their employee screening reports. SecUR has one of the most comprehensive countrywide reach in the background screening industry covering all 39,732 pin codes in the country.
SecUR's verification network is adept at authenticating all information across government and other institutions in the vast ecosystem where structured databases in education, identity or criminal records are being created. The background verification company has passed the ISO 27001: 2005 successfully every consecutive year thus setting higher standards for the industry.
SecUR's continuous commitment to invest in technology has paid rich dividends in managing scale and set enhanced screening quality benchmarks. At SecUR Credentials, technology is also used to create strong audit and accountability trails. The company takes pride in their turnaround time with more than 95% reports reaching customers within the service level agreement.
