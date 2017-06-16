Liwan Ramadan Majlis benefits from Ramadan tent boom as consumers look for spaces to socialise

Celebrating the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Liwan Ramadan Majlis welcomes visitors for an extra week

-- The holy month of Ramadan sees consumers spend more on food, with families tending to dine out for Iftar and Sohour meals with friends & family, according to a YouGov poll. 53% of respondents shell out extra, and 93% expect to increase their outlay on food and drink.A separate YouGov poll from 2016 shows that 40% of GCC expatriates spend more on socialising with friends and family at iftar and suhoor events during Ramadan. Complementary research shows that 66% of people spend more time with family, while 33% eat out more. The travel also falls during the Holy Month, with 72% of respondents not expecting to travel during the Holy Month. This fall in travel creates an audience wanting new authentic Ramadan experiences in tasteful settings.Collectively, these behavioural trends are sparking a boom in dining out during Ramadan, leading to increase in visits to Ramadan Tents and higher expenditure per head."We're seeing Ramadan tents benefit from behavioural changes during Ramadan. People want to spend more time with friends and family, and are also willing to spend more during Ramadan; people also tend not to travel during the Holy Month, which means a larger target market. Ramadan tents provide a friendly space to socialise and spend quality time with loved ones,"Al Hakim, who is also a Board Member and advisor to the CEO Club in Dubai, envisioned a Majlis that could offer luxury without taking away from the spirit of Ramadan, and create a spiritual haven with five-star cuisine and service."We've been operating at full capacity through Ramadan, and this comes down to meeting customer preferences and offering a memorable experience that encourages repeat visits. While there is obviously demand, the market is also saturated with offerings. To succeed, entrepreneurs need to design concepts that offer experiences that are not run of the mill. Points of differentiation, and acute knowledge of local audiences in the vicinity, is crucial to success,""In celebration of the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr, and in response to clients' requests, the Liwan Ramadan Majlis will continue receiving guests for another week after Ramadan, enabling guests to enjoy a variety of dishes for lunch and dinner, in addition to various entertainment options"Exquisitely decorated Majlis offering a succulent buffet with a variety of international delicacies and live entertainment;Liwan tent has become one of preferred destination for discerning individuals and VIPs who retreat to its elegant ambience to relax, reflect and bond with friends and family. The Liwan Ramadan tent in city walk, is reviving its tradition of Ramadan celebrations by bringing back its luxurious Majlis fused with Arabic flair and exceptional cuisineIn lieu of popular demand, The Liwan Ramadan Tent in city walk will operate for an additional week after the month of Ramadan to cater for audiences celebrating Eid, by offering lunch and dinner along with live entertainment.Mohammed Al-Hakeem is the Global board member and Advisor to the CEO club in Dubai. Being the only Arab member of the club, he has been re-elected as the member of the club's board for an additional term of five years; this was in recognition of his major achievements in emphasizing the leading role of the club and his great efforts in advocating the club's contribution in supporting the business sector.