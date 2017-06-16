News By Tag
Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month - June
Join the movement with Travcure to end Alzheimer's during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month with an objective of educating and making people aware of it.
In most instances, condition of Alzheimer mainly arises due to faulty genes & some environmental factors. However, researchers have not figured out yet what exactly accelerates the possibility of this disease. Serious head injuries or trauma and a family history of Alzheimer & related neurological disorders such as Down's syndrome are some of the major risk factors which can double up an individual's chances of getting this disease at some instance. Older patients above the age of 65 are more likely to fall prey to this disease.
Alzheimer's disease is progressive in nature which means that its signs & symptoms will vary depending on specific stage. Patients in early stage may experience symptoms such as mild confusion, poor decision-making capability, difficulty recalling names or remembering people & places. It may worsen a patient's condition further over a period of time. In middle stage, patients may develop an impulsive behavior, depression, anxiety & sometimes hallucinations. In later stages, they may encounter several debilitating issues like trouble swallowing food, noticeable speech changes, delusions & inability to hold urine or stools. They may also lose a track of their life and develop a mindset to stay alone. Therefore, timely detection and treatment of Alzheimer are extremely necessary.
No particular medical test can confirm the presence of this disease. However, doctors may make a judgment depending on patient's symptoms and outcomes of various tests. Neurosurgeons may order several blood tests and brain imaging tests such as magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography & computerized tomography scan. In addition to this, they may also suggest a cerebrospinal fluid evaluation test for checking any abnormality in brain & its normal functioning. Depending on all these aspects, respective surgeons determine an apt healthcare solution which can significantly help improve patient's quality of life.
Regrettably, there is no treatment method which can completely cure Alzheimer's disease. However, there are many effective options which can help patients to cope up with its symptoms & complications. Neurosurgeons may advise intake of certain anti-anxiety drugs or anti-depressants like lorazepam (Ativan), ziprasidone (Geodon) & clozapine (Clozaril). These medicines can work wonders for patients who have reached an advanced stage of Alzheimer's disease. Sometimes, overdose may result in side-effects like dizziness & frequent episodes of headaches. Therefore, patients must consume medicines as per doctor's prescription. In this way, symptoms of Alzheimer's disease (http://travcure.com/
Most of the neurosurgeons encourage patients to eat a well-balanced diet containing a good amount of calories, proteins & fibers. Patients must refrain from beverages like coffee as it can aggravate restlessness & anxiety issues. They must exercise daily to stay as fit as possible. It will help them cope up with additional medical problems & promote a sound health. It has been observed that patients who follow a strict exercise regime are able to sleep properly & have witnessed a great improvement in their mood. Patients may also take help of a counselor to make important changes in routine life. They should choose a well-trained and experienced neurosurgeon to gain long-term benefits. Patients who adhere to follow-up care with doctors & lead an active lifestyle can easily manage Alzheimer's disease.
Travcure Medical Tourism has become a dominant name in the category of excellent neuro care facilitators across the world. Healthcare consultants at Travcure have a good association with all prime health care centers & qualified neurosurgeons practicing in nations like India, Turkey, South Korea, United Arab Emirates & Germany. Travcure aims at rendering best possible solution for neurological ailments like Alzheimer's disease at reasonable prices. Team Travcure wholeheartedly helps international patients seeking high-quality brain tumor treatment (http://travcure.com/
On occasion of 'Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Awareness Month', Travcure has come up with special cost-effective treatment packages. "It is very tough for a patient to live normally with an Alzheimer's disease. We want to bring a positive change in lives of such patients", said Mr.Owais Saiyed, Director of Travcure Medical Tourism. Team Travcure has requested international patients to visit their website and avail free online consultation. They can ask treatment-related concerns to top medical professionals & understand everything in details.
