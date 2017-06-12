 
Industry News





Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has announced their monsoon offer to run till 30th June

With a huge discount in diamond & gold jewelleries, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has prolonged their monsoon offer till the end of this month.
 
 
DURGAPUR, India - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the major jewelry shops of West Bengal, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has recently declared that they will prolong the monsoon offer of the year 2017, on diamond jewelers till the end of the month i.e. 30th June. This offer is available for people belonging from all races. The offer is valid for all kinds of diamond jewelries ranging from lightweight to traditional and bridal ornaments.

Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has officially declared that the 'Monsoon Dhamaka' will be renewed till the end of the month. It offers its clients some special offers every year. One of them is the monsoon offer where they provide discounts on the value of total purchase. GGJ offers 15% discount on the total purchase of INR 10,000 and 30% discount on the total purchase of INR 30,000. The offer is majorly on the diamond jewelers and along with on some gold jewelers on the basis of terms and conditions applied. The validity of the offer remains till 30th June, 2017.

Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. always tries to keep the quality of their jewelry up to the mark so that it can satisfy their consumers.

About Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Beginning its journey on 14th April, 1979, the brainchild of Shri Nirmal Kr. Ghosh, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has become one of the significant jewelry shops of Durgapur. Expanding its branches in some districts of West Bengal, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has a future plan of expanding to the other places of West Bengal and outside of the state. Being the partner of another renowned jewelry brand for at least 16 years, GGJ has upsurges the quality and standard of their jewelers which they are still maintaining. Thus, they have become renowned as the gold and diamond jeweler's shop of Bengal. Visit our store:http://guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com/

Contact
Mr. Mainak Ghosh
***@guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com
Email:***@guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com
