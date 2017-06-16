Dietary Supplements Industry Growth, Dietary Supplement Industry Facts - Ken Research

End

-- Health segment dominated the functional food and beverages market segment in Asia Pacific.Herbal supplements are expected to drive the dietary supplements market in Asia PacificChina dominated the overall Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals market in 2016Changing lifestyle and increasing preference towards healthy style of eating act as major driver for the Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals MarketKen Research in its latest study, Asia Pacific Nutraceutical Market Outlook to 2021 suggested that vitamins and minerals will maintain their dominance in the dietary supplements market during the forecast period. High prevalence of vitamin deficiency among people residing in the region coupled with growing geriatric population is expected to result in orthopedic disorders, necessitating the requirement of dietary supplements for completing nutritional needs.The report provided information on market size for Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market, Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market segmentations on the basis of dietary supplements, functional food & beverages and by countries. Detailed analysis on seven major geographies in Asia Pacific region including India, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam has been explained in detail for providing clear understanding about the current and future dynamics of nutraceuticals market of Asia Pacific to stakeholders.Vitamins and minerals demand in Asia Pacific is driven by rising health consciousness among the ageing population, and high incidence rate of vitamin deficiency in the region. Consumption of vitamins in the human healthcare and personal care markets is driven by urbanization, and the resulting rise in stress caused by hectic lifestyles and pollution. B-complex vitamins, vitamin E and multivitamin are few of the most widely consumed vitamins which are driving the market for the segment in Asia Pacific region. Herbal supplements were observed to record highest growth in the market, supported by the fact that many herbal companies are strongly promoting their products for beauty enhancement and health improvement. Korea Ginseng is major example of the same. However, rising prevalence of digestive disorders owing to increased consumption of junk food has also resulted in high demand for probiotics in the region.Health segment has been observed as the most popular type of functional foods and beverages in Asia-Pacific region. Rising health consciousness among the Asia-Pacific countries is urging the manufacturers of functional foods to meet the transforming demand of growing nutrition. Manufacturers are introducing functional fortified foods for specific target audience which is helping them in generating extra revenue from the segment. Huge presence of undernourished population in the region is also assisting the segment in gaining high demand in the market.For further reading click on the link below:Contact:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications+91-124-4230204