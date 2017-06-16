City Celebrates Hometown Celebrity, Proclaims 'Germany Kent Day'

The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Theta Omega Chapter and Les Modernettes Social Club co-hosted an event for multi-talented Greenville, Mississippi native Germany Kent and the Mayor was on hand to present her with one of the City's highest honors.

-- Germany Kent was welcomed home Tuesday to Greenville Mississippi by her closest friends, family, and dignitaries.The beloved hometown influential personality, who is an actress, producer, hope guru, entertainment journalist, social activist and philanthropist, was honored for her notable professional achievements and humanitarian work at a community reception held at the William Alexander Percy Memorial Library in Greenville.Kent, known locally as Evelyn LaShawn Palmer, was showered with gifts and awards. The acclaimed author was given one of the highest honors bestowed upon a civilian when she was awarded her own day. The Honorable Errick D. Simmons proclaimed June 20, 2017 as "Germany Kent Day" in the City of Greenville. Kent also received a "Lifetime Community Service Award" from the Eta Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which was presented by the Chapter's President Mary Hardy. In addition, Kent received a "Legacy Award" from the prestigious Les Modernettes Social Club, presented by Betty Coleman. Les Modernettes President Dr. Elmertha Burton was in attendance as well as other city officials and community leaders.The event was a celebration and a public acknowledgement of the many successes Kent has had in her distinguished career. A tearful Kent thanked the well-attended audience for their love and support over the years acknowledging that some had known her since birth. "Many of you have been there for me for as long as I can remember. Some of you have known me since I was in the womb," Kent said."Don't think I take any of this for granted, because I do not," added Kent.