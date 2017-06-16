American Society acknowledges LPU's Engineering Research- Work among top researches of the World

•Other research-works are from the top universities of UK, Canada, China, Germany, Brazil, Italy, South Korea, Sweden

-- ·Cryogenic Society of America (CSA) - a society for the art and science of extremely low temperatures-has acknowledged society needed research works created by faculty member of Lovely Professional University (LPU) among top research works of the world. The other research works recognized are from top universities of the countries including the UK, Canada, China, Germany, Brazil, Italy, South Korea, Sweden and more. CSA has recognized High Temperature Super-conduction (HTS) & storage devices including cables, motors, power-generators, fault- current limiters and more of researcher Dr Raja Sekhar Dondapati of LPU. A Ph.D in the area of Cryogenics with reference to applied superconductivity, Dr. Dondapati has also contributed to the development of 'Nuclear Fusion Technologies'. "Marquis Who's Who of the World" also includes his name for his great research achievements. In fact, CSA has established several awards to honour persons and institutions, which have contributed to the industry and to the society in a variety of ways.Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Dr Dondapati shares: "My 'Guru' (Teacher) Prof Dr VV Rao has worked with former President of India Late Abdul Kalam on 'Brahmos' Supersonic Cruise Missile, and he always inspired me to be creative in research works. I am glad that my research endeavours are going to help the global society in diverse fields. These will help in the processes of 'In Vitro Fertilization, Magnetic resonance imaging which is far more advanced than CT-Scan, cryogenic engines formation for ISRO to maintain cooling processes at very high temperatures, magnetic levitated fast trains and many more. Through these researches at LPU, we have illustratively competed with three top IITs-Kharagpur, Madras & Bombay." Dr Dondapati is also aiming to have international collaborations with top countries of the world for the general benefit of LPU students so that they prove their research abilities too.Congratulating the international researcher at LPU, Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal asked all at the university to be research oriented in their respective fields so that the society is benifitted to the maximum for betterment in each and every field. Mr Mittal says: "Our research oriented students and faculty members are given opportunities to plan, organize, & monitor their own projects. They are excited about the freedom to share their ideas to do methodically. On these lines, firm support is there for planning prototype and creating products. In fact, learners as well as creators at LPU believe in creating almost a product a day that makes 250+ project per year."Illustrative, the School of Mechanical Engineering (SME) at LPU offers academic and research opportunities in cryogenics and superconductivity at post-graduate and doctoral Levels. The research group at LPU, headed by Dr. Dondapati, is committed to the development of superconducting cables, magnetic energy storage devices and more. In this regard, unique computational facilities are available for modelling various superconducting materials and engineering systems.