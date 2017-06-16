 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Nevada Realty Experts Selects LV3D Real Estate Imagery for Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs

New 3D features and photo imagery make traditional photography and virtual tours obsolete
 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- LV3D Real Estate Imagery, a full-service 3D, photography and real estate imagery solution provider to the Las Vegas residential and commercial real estate market, has been selected by Nevada Realty Experts as its preferred partner for Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs (a.k.a. virtual tours) and Radiant Photography, delivering a superior online property experience for current and prospective buyers and sellers.

Alexandra Malenkina, Broker/Owner of Nevada Realty Experts, commented, "LV3D's advanced imagery represents my client's property online in a way traditional tools cannot touch. This enables me to differentiate our services delivering tremendous value to my sellers, while assisting buyers to virtually walk through the property and look at every detail. It's a great opportunity for the buyers to "come back" into the property within seconds, from anywhere in the world, avoiding the physical travel."

LV3D utilizes new editing capabilities to integrate photos, documents, videos, and web page links into the Interactive 3D Walk-Through, powered by Matterport and supported by realtor.com® (see video (https://youtu.be/j-IaxVTl9BE)), allowing listing agents to pinpoint features that are overlooked by potential buyers.



LV3D Radiant Photography incorporates interior, external and drone photos, providing vivid imagery of the property by highlighting special environmental factors such as special color schemes, sunsets and special pool lighting.

Ms. Malenkina also stated, "I like the extras that LV3D provides, including promotional videos and special packaging. I've also seen great interaction with the 3D Walk-Throughs, achieving a significant number of eyeballs from unique visitors every week per property. These are prospects who spend the time to look around the property."

LV3D Real Estate Imagery (www.lv3drealestate.com) helps buyers, sellers, real estate professionals and businesses truly experience a property through the creation of Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs / 3D showcases, Aerial Drone Imagery, Radiant Photography and Promotional Videos.  We are "Bringing Real Estate to Life; Today". Additional tips for real estate agents and brokers are available at www.lv3drealestate.com.

Nevada Realty Experts, owned by Alexandra Malenkina, is one of Las Vegas' most progressive real estate brokers in leveraging new technologies. Malenkina was selected by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) and Young Professional Networks (YPN) in 2016 and 2017 as a Top 40 Under 40 award winner.

Virag Jackson
***@lv3drealestate.com
Click to Share