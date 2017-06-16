News By Tag
Nevada Realty Experts Selects LV3D Real Estate Imagery for Interactive 3D Virtual Walk-Throughs
New 3D features and photo imagery make traditional photography and virtual tours obsolete
Alexandra Malenkina, Broker/Owner of Nevada Realty Experts, commented, "LV3D's advanced imagery represents my client's property online in a way traditional tools cannot touch. This enables me to differentiate our services delivering tremendous value to my sellers, while assisting buyers to virtually walk through the property and look at every detail. It's a great opportunity for the buyers to "come back" into the property within seconds, from anywhere in the world, avoiding the physical travel."
LV3D utilizes new editing capabilities to integrate photos, documents, videos, and web page links into the Interactive 3D Walk-Through, powered by Matterport and supported by realtor.com®
LV3D Radiant Photography incorporates interior, external and drone photos, providing vivid imagery of the property by highlighting special environmental factors such as special color schemes, sunsets and special pool lighting.
Ms. Malenkina also stated, "I like the extras that LV3D provides, including promotional videos and special packaging. I've also seen great interaction with the 3D Walk-Throughs, achieving a significant number of eyeballs from unique visitors every week per property. These are prospects who spend the time to look around the property."
LV3D Real Estate Imagery (www.lv3drealestate.com)
Nevada Realty Experts, owned by Alexandra Malenkina, is one of Las Vegas' most progressive real estate brokers in leveraging new technologies. Malenkina was selected by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) and Young Professional Networks (YPN) in 2016 and 2017 as a Top 40 Under 40 award winner.
