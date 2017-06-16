News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
I'm Going to Write a Book Someday! Things will be Different...This Time... Really!
We all know similar words preached by politicians from Ottawa to Okotoks. They are potentially immortal words that are forever etched into our memories- words that tempt us, even when we say them ourselves, "Things CAN be different!"
Have you ever imagined yourself as someone whose words could affect people's lives? If you've ever dreamed of being a published author, you owe it to yourself to share a few days with Raza Aziz, a speaking partner of Gerry Robert, the founder of Black Card Books, a Canadian firm who has published over 800 books around the world.
Gerry, who was born in Ottawa, has worked with Tony Robbins, Sir Richard Branson, Les Brown, Robert Kiyosaki and thousands of other women and men to help them radically shift their business models simply by using a book as a marketing tool.
Think about it! Every December 31st people gather on Parliament Hill to say good-bye to the old and embrace the possibility of what's new. This year, from June 23-25, join us in the Courtyard Marriott Hotel Downtown and say, "Goodbye!" to the old way of doing business and embrace a new, modern, and more relevant marketing method – one that attracts people to you and has them asking for your advice – because you are the trusted AUTHOR-ity!
Most people think it's about the book and you selling your book. That's why most people fail to make any money. It's NOT about you selling a book - it is about HOW YOUR BOOK SELLS YOU!
To the level you dive in will be the level you will succeed. It is absolutely necessary to learn from REAL PEOPLE WITH REAL RESULTS if you want to move from "I want to write a book and be an author" to "I am a financially successful author."
If you don't do it now…when will you?
It is time to take the gift that has been in your heart for so long and CELEBRATE IT in the marketplace!
Welcome to the weekend that will soon have you saying to yourself "I am a published author!"
Make a promise to yourself that you'll keep.YOUR FUTURE SELF WILL THANK YOU!
Profitably yours,
The Black Card Books Team (http://publishabookandgrowrich.com/
Interested media professionals who would like to attend the seminar and further explore Gerry's work, can contact Publicist Charm Velarde directly via email at charm@blackcardbooks.com and direct line at +1 646 583 0189.
INFORMATION SHEET and CONTACT INFO
· Speaker: Raza Aziz – Author, The Performance Zone
· Venue: Courtyard Marriott Hotel Downtown
· Room: Laurier Room
· Date and Time: June 23 - 25
• Day 1
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Registration)
7:00 PM - 10:30 PM (Workshop)
· Day 2
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM (Registration)
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM (Workshop)
· Day 3
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM (Registration)
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM (Workshop)
· Registration link to the event: http://publishabookandgrowrich.com/
· Details:
· In this live event Gerry Robert will show you how a book will allow you to:
- Make more money
- Sell more of your products or services
- Find hundreds of prospects
- Generate many other additional sources of income
- Get tons of FREE publicity
- Differentiate yourself from your competition
- Get yourself on radio and TV
- Make your prospects call YOU
- Recruit more people
- Increase your visibility and credibility
· Attending Black Card Book Authors:
· David McCammon, Author of Image Power: Balancing Passion and Profit in Business
· Kevin Judge, Author of How to Fix a Bad Boss: 8 Ways to End the Trail of Distress in the Workplace and Cultivate a Winning Manager-Employee Relationship
· Peggy Weekes, Author of A Mix of Two Worlds: Nature's Best from the East and the West for Optimum Health
MEDIA INTERVIEWS ARE WELCOME!
Media Contact:
Charm Velarde
Email: charm@blackcardbooks.com
Direct Line: +1 646 583 0189
Media Contact
Charm Velarde
Black Card Books Publishing
+1 646 583 0189
***@blackcardbooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse