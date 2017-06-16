News By Tag
George McClellan, a partner with Stewart Bernstiel Rebar Smith, to Speak at TKG's event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About George McClellan
George McClellan is a partner in the firm. George focuses his practice in the complex commercial class action litigation, a significant portion of which is managed care litigation, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance as well as complex insurance coverage issues and disputes, and enterprise-wide electronic data analysis and retention. Through the course of these representations, George has spent thousands of hours leading teams of attorneys, consultants, and analysts while working with records protected by, among other things, the attorney-client privilege. George has represented Fortune 500 clients in numerous special proceedings before federal and state courts either asserting challenges or defending challenges levied against several hundred thousands of privilege assertions.
Prior to joining Stewart Bernstiel Rebar & Smith, George practiced with the international law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP where he practiced nationally in the area of complex class action commercial litigation in analyzing electronic data and developing legal strategy in high-profile class action litigations and state and federal investigations for Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries with billions of dollars in potential liability. George has a breadth of experience in various insurance industries, including health insurance, cyber liability, commercial general liability, and errors and omissions.
In addition, George has counseled numerous Fortune 500 companies regarding how to manage their records and technological infrastructure. He has developed multiple-tiered electronic discovery response plans and record retention policies and schedules for numerous companies. George also has trained companies in implementing and enforcing record retention policies.
George is admitted to practice in the State of New Jersey, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
About Stewart Bernstiel Rebar Smith
SBRS was formed upon the principle that long-term relationships flow naturally from recognizing that the clients are the firm's true partners. SBRS understands that problems come in all shapes and sizes. The firm's lawyers have tried hundreds of cases to successful verdict, and have served as lead counsel in some of the insurance industry's most high profile cases.
It is critical to note, however, that enthusiasm in litigating challenging cases is tempered with the common sense knowledge that expedient and cost-effective resolutions are often the best way to serve clients.
By taking time to understand each business, and by engaging in innovative solutions, SBRS can often assist you in resolving matters before they lead to extensive costs or substantial exposure.
Event Synopsis:
Protecting the attorney-client privilege is critical for effective representation. With the prevalence of electronic communication comes an increased risk of accidentally producing privileged information. Fortunately, there are solutions to these kinds of nightmare. The Federal Rule of Evidence (FRE) 502 can help attorneys ensure that privilege is protected against and limit the impact of inadvertent disclosure of privileged materials. However, FRE 502 is often underutilized and not well understood.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the fundamental aspects of FRE 502. The speakers will help counsel leverage the opportunities offered by FRE 502 to preserve the privilege and confidentiality of work product.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
• An Overview of FRE 502
• FRE 502 and Inadvertent Disclosures
• FRE 502(e) Clawback Agreements
• Important Case Law Regarding FRE 502 and Clawback Agreements
• Best Practices
