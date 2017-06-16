News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The First Tee of Orange County Announces Fifth Annual Charity Golf Classic
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club to host premier fundraising tournament to help improve young lives through golf
"We are thrilled for the community to witness firsthand the positive impact The First Tee of Orange County programs have on our youth golfers, while spending the afternoon at one of Orange County's most sought-after golf destinations,"
The event begins at 10 a.m. with registration, followed by a tournament shotgun start at noon. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy one of two spectacular layouts designed by iconic golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr.
Golfers also will spend time on the course with TFTOC youth participants as they provide forecaddie services for each foursome, demonstrating what TFTOC has taught them about life and golf. The golf event concludes with a reception and dinner at 5 p.m., including a silent auction, awards ceremony and remarks from youth participants.
"Having been closely involved with The First Tee of Orange County since its inception, I am once again proud and excited to sponsor the event and help lead this fantastic annual tournament,"
Tournament sponsorship packages range from $350 to $25,000. Individual player fee is $400. Swag bags with an approximate retail value of$500will be generously provided by Roger Dunn Golf Shops. For questions regarding event sponsorship, contact Gail Courtney at gailc@thefirstteeorangecounty.org or call 714-614-2839.
For more information and to reserve your space, visit http://www.thefirstteeorangecounty.org/
About the First Tee of Orange County:
The First Tee of Orange County (TFTOC) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization with a mission to impact the lives of young people through the game of golf. TFTOC creates opportunities for local youth through character-building programs aimed at instilling important values and promoting healthy choices. Based in Anaheim, California, the Orange County affiliate localizes the national work of The First Tee organization, which has introduced the game of golf and its values to more than 7.6 million young people in the United States and internationally. For more information, visit the chapter's website or connect with TFTOC on Facebook.
Contact
Delaine Moore, HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse