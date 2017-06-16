 
News By Tag
* Golf
* Youth Education
* Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

The First Tee of Orange County Announces Fifth Annual Charity Golf Classic

Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club to host premier fundraising tournament to help improve young lives through golf
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Golf
Youth Education
Sports

Industry:
Event

Location:
Anaheim - California - US

Subject:
Events

ANAHEIM, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The First Tee of Orange County (TFTOC), a widely respected nonprofit committed to providing youth with translatable life skills through golf, will proudly host its fifth annual Charity Golf Classic on Monday, August 21, at Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club. Proceeds will benefit TFTOC, enabling young people to succeed on and off the golf course. The charity event will help raise funds for youth golf programs and education.

"We are thrilled for the community to witness firsthand the positive impact The First Tee of Orange County programs have on our youth golfers, while spending the afternoon at one of Orange County's most sought-after golf destinations," said Gail Courtney, executive director of TFTOC. "This annual event is vital to our organization, allowing us to continue transforming the lives of local youth by imparting life skills to help these young people thrive and succeed."

The event begins at 10 a.m. with registration, followed by a tournament shotgun start at noon. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy one of two spectacular layouts designed by iconic golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Golfers also will spend time on the course with TFTOC youth participants as they provide forecaddie services for each foursome, demonstrating what TFTOC has taught them about life and golf.  The golf event concludes with a reception and dinner at 5 p.m., including a silent auction, awards ceremony and remarks from youth participants.

"Having been closely involved with The First Tee of Orange County since its inception, I am once again proud and excited to sponsor the event and help lead this fantastic annual tournament," said Al Morris, president of Worldwide Golf Enterprises, the parent company of Roger Dunn Golf Shops, and TFTOC board member. "Sharing the afternoon with TFTOC youth participants is a wonderful way to see the program in action and brings a unique dynamic to our event. With the support of the local community, we can maintain and grow vital youth education programs that use golf to teach."

Tournament sponsorship packages range from $350 to $25,000. Individual player fee is $400. Swag bags with an approximate retail value of$500will be generously provided by Roger Dunn Golf Shops.  For questions regarding event sponsorship, contact Gail Courtney at gailc@thefirstteeorangecounty.org or call 714-614-2839.

For more information and to reserve your space, visit http://www.thefirstteeorangecounty.org/event/2017-charity...

About the First Tee of Orange County:

The First Tee of Orange County (TFTOC) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization with a mission to impact the lives of young people through the game of golf. TFTOC creates opportunities for local youth through character-building programs aimed at instilling important values and promoting healthy choices. Based in Anaheim, California, the Orange County affiliate localizes the national work of The First Tee organization, which has introduced the game of golf and its values to more than 7.6 million young people in the United States and internationally.  For more information, visit the chapter's website or connect with TFTOC on Facebook.

Contact
Delaine Moore, HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hkamarcom.com
Posted By:***@hkamarcom.com Email Verified
Tags:Golf, Youth Education, Sports
Industry:Event
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The First Tee of orange County PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share