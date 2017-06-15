 
Help Thank U Charity achieve our £10,000 funding goal

Thank U Charity is participating in Localgiving's Small Charity Week Match Fund campaign on 22 June ONLY! The funds raised will be to spread literacy to alleviate poverty in children/young people and reduce isolation in the elderly.
 
 
HAMMERSMITH, England - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- London based charity, which provides socially driven learning for the youth, is calling on local people to help it gain extra funding through Localgiving's Small Charity Week Match Fund campaign.  We will be using the funds to run our Discussions Across Generations (DAG) programme that opens up meaningful, inter-generational dialogue to connect our failing young people with the wisdom of their elders. The material lessons from the DAG project, (Blogs, podcasts, videos etc.) will be shared widely on social media for the benefit of other young people.

The campaign starts at 10am on the 22nd June and will run until the fund runs out, or 23:59 on the same day - whichever comes first. During the campaign, one-time donations will be matched pound-for-pound up to £25.

Local supporters can help by making a donation during the campaign. For a one-time £25 donation with Gift Aid, Thank UCharity receives £56.25!

Each year Small Charity Week celebrates and raises awareness of the essential work of the UK's small charity sector - of the invaluable contribution that these groups make to the lives of millions of individuals, communities and causes across the UK and the rest of the world.

The Small Charity Week match fund has been kindly funded by the FSI and a private philanthropist.

Debra Blackwood, Chair of Thank U Charity said,

"2017 has been a great year for us so far, building up a team of 12 young people to pilot our DAG project. The Small Charity Week Match Fund is an inspiring campaign and an incredible opportunity for us to raise much needed funding for our project. No amount is too small and with the added bonus of doubled donations, it will be an enormous boost to our project. We hope that people will support us in their numbers. Even an additional £100 of funding would enable us to hire professional recording equipment, to document one DAG session."

Stephen Mallinson, Chief Executive of Localgiving, said:

"Local charities are at the forefront of every community, offering vital services and helping the most vulnerable people in society. Localgiving hopes that through the Small Charity Week Match Fund campaign, more people are able to connect with their local charities and community groups.

This campaign also encourages local organisations to engage with online fundraising, an increasingly important channel for groups who are trying to take financial control of their futures."

To help Thank UCharity benefit from match funding, please visit their Localgiving page on 22nd June 2017: www.localgiving.org/thanku

For more information about Thank U Charity, please visit:   www.thankucharity.org

About Localgiving

Localgiving is the UK's leading membership and support network for local charities and community groups. It aims to empower grassroots organisations to fundraise online, connect with supporters and take control of their financial future. In addition, it provides advocacy for the local voluntary sector and works to secure third party funding for its members. It provides free training opportunities, fundraising resources and regular incentivised giving campaigns to help groups raise funds online.

For more information, contact Sally Baffour
***@thankucharity.org
Source:LocalGiving
Email:***@thankucharity.org
