 
News By Tag
* Construction
* Creative Office
* Westfield
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Burbank
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


McCormick Construction Announces Completion of Westfield's U.S. Headquarters Renovation

 
 
Photo Provided by McCormick Construction
Photo Provided by McCormick Construction
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Construction
* Creative Office
* Westfield

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Burbank - California - US

BURBANK, Calif. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- McCormick Construction, a premier builder shaping the culture of buildings and businesses throughout the Western United States since 1914, has announced the completion of Westfield's U.S. headquarters renovation, located at 2049 Century Park East in Century City, California.

"As the building was occupied throughout the construction process, McCormick took tremendous care in ensuring work was completed during off-hours to avoid interruption of Westfield's business activities," said Michael McCormick, president and CEO of McCormick Construction.

In order to update the Westfield-designed space, McCormick's scope of work included the buildout of executive offices including a conference room, kitchenette and human resources offices on the 41st and 42nd floors of the office building. The remodel included architectural millwork in addition to incorporating glass and glazing throughout the space.

"McCormick and the Westfield management team have developed a cohesive and collaborative relationship, resulting in the completion of several successful and efficient projects," said Daniel Camin, director of construction at Westfield.

The McCormick project management team members included Alan Hartley, director of tenant improvements; Hector Bocanegra, superintendent; and Andre Miyao, project manager.

In addition to Westfield, McCormick's recent office projects include Nickelodeon Animation Studio, a five-story, 110,000-square-foot production building which held its grand opening in early 2017; LINQ, an 80,000-square-foot former warehouse that was renovated into a creative campus; Element LA, a 12-acre, 300,000-square-foot adaptive reuse creative office campus which is fully leased to Riot Games; and Santa Monica Gateway, a 200,000-square-foot, Class A office project which is currently under construction in Santa Monica.

###

About McCormick Construction:
Since 1914, McCormick Construction has been impacting the culture of buildings and businesses in the Western United States. McCormick specializes in providing a full-range of services, including general contracting, pre-construction, construction management, design-build and tenant improvements. McCormick is dedicated to delivering quality workmanship and contributing to the well-being of the community in public service, job creation and economic growth. In addition to industrial, McCormick specializes in corporate and creative office, entertainment, education, interiors, retail, and multifamily residential complexes. McCormick's multifamily experience includes mixed-use and hospitality projects. McCormick has completed projects across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. For more information, please visit www.mccormickbuilds.com.

About Westfield:
Westfield Corporation (ASX Code: WFD) is an internally managed, vertically integrated, shopping center group undertaking ownership, development, design, construction, funds/asset management, property management, leasing and marketing activities and employing approximately 2,000 staff worldwide. Westfield Corporation has interests in 35 shopping centers in the United States and the United Kingdom encompassing approximately 6,500 retail outlets and total assets under management of $31 billion.

Contact
Allyson Miller
***@hoytorg.com
End
Source:McCormick Construction
Email:***@hoytorg.com Email Verified
Tags:Construction, Creative Office, Westfield
Industry:Construction
Location:Burbank - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Hoyt Organization News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share