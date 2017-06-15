News By Tag
McCormick Construction Announces Completion of Westfield's U.S. Headquarters Renovation
"As the building was occupied throughout the construction process, McCormick took tremendous care in ensuring work was completed during off-hours to avoid interruption of Westfield's business activities,"
In order to update the Westfield-designed space, McCormick's scope of work included the buildout of executive offices including a conference room, kitchenette and human resources offices on the 41st and 42nd floors of the office building. The remodel included architectural millwork in addition to incorporating glass and glazing throughout the space.
"McCormick and the Westfield management team have developed a cohesive and collaborative relationship, resulting in the completion of several successful and efficient projects," said Daniel Camin, director of construction at Westfield.
The McCormick project management team members included Alan Hartley, director of tenant improvements;
In addition to Westfield, McCormick's recent office projects include Nickelodeon Animation Studio, a five-story, 110,000-square-
About McCormick Construction:
Since 1914, McCormick Construction has been impacting the culture of buildings and businesses in the Western United States. McCormick specializes in providing a full-range of services, including general contracting, pre-construction, construction management, design-build and tenant improvements. McCormick is dedicated to delivering quality workmanship and contributing to the well-being of the community in public service, job creation and economic growth. In addition to industrial, McCormick specializes in corporate and creative office, entertainment, education, interiors, retail, and multifamily residential complexes. McCormick's multifamily experience includes mixed-use and hospitality projects. McCormick has completed projects across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. For more information, please visit www.mccormickbuilds.com.
About Westfield:
Westfield Corporation (ASX Code: WFD) is an internally managed, vertically integrated, shopping center group undertaking ownership, development, design, construction, funds/asset management, property management, leasing and marketing activities and employing approximately 2,000 staff worldwide. Westfield Corporation has interests in 35 shopping centers in the United States and the United Kingdom encompassing approximately 6,500 retail outlets and total assets under management of $31 billion.
