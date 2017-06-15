 
Industry News





Lennar's Harbor View Heights Grand Opens Saturday, July 8

 
 
Harbor View Heights will celebrate an official model grand opening on July 8.
Harbor View Heights will celebrate an official model grand opening on July 8.
 
Listed Under

TACOMA, Wash. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce the Model Grand Opening for their newest NE Tacoma-based community, Harbor View Heights, will be on Saturday, July 8th. Prospective home shoppers are invited to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy wood-fired pizza from five-star rated Rain or Shine On Fire food truck , plus music, face painting, giveaways, and to tour the two beautiful and professionally-decorated model homes.

"We've received a lot of interest in this community already and can't wait to reveal these stunning model homes to the public," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We've brought some of our most popular floorplans to this community, including our Bainbridge plan, one of our wildly popular Next Gen® homes."

At Harbor View Heights, homeshoppers have five distinctive floorplans to choose from. These gorgeous two-story homes provide a variety of home sizes and styles that range approximately from 2,299 to 3,264 square feet of living space, three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Prices start from the $400,000s.

Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® is offered at this community in the Bainbridge plan. This home provides 3,183 square feet of space that includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. Lennar first introduced their line of Next Gen® homes as a direct response to the rise in multigenerational living nationwide. The design allows for extended family to all live together under one roof, with the Next Gen® suite commonly used for in-laws, grandparents, millennial children or as the ultimate guest suite.

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program provides today's popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer. At Harbor View Heights, homeowners will enjoy items such as quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel GE® appliances, tankless water heaters, beautiful upgraded cabinetry and so much more.

Harbor View Heights is located along the Northeast Tacoma and Federal Way border in a stunning location high up on a crest. The setting provides peaking views through the old growth trees, that overlook the Port of Tacoma waterfront.

Be sure to save the date for this event on Saturday, July 8. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to sign up for the VIP list (https://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/Washington/Seattle/Promo...) ahead of time to reserve their spot. The event will take place at the brand-new Welcome Home Center, located at 5402 25th Street in Tacoma. Visit www.lennar.com/seattle for more details.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
