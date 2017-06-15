 
Moye White Welcomes Associate Rebecca Smock

Rebecca Smock has joined the Denver law firm, Moye White, as an associate. Smock was formerly an associate at DLA Piper in New York City where she represented clients in a variety of corporate matters.
 
 
DENVER - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Moye White LLP announced that Rebecca L. Smock has joined the Denver law firm as an associate. As a member of Moye White's Business Section, her practice will be focused on a number of commercial areas including Franchise, Distribution, and Mergers and Acquisitions.

Smock was previously an associate at DLA Piper in New York City, where she represented clients in a variety of corporate matters, including corporate governance issues, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition financings, and syndicated and non-syndicated credit facilities. While at law school, she worked at DLA Piper as a summer associate in 2012 and 2013.

Smock earned a B.A. from Stanford University in 2008 and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2014.  She also received the Wharton Certificate in Management from the Wharton School in 2013. While at law school, Smock participated in a variety of internships, externships and pro bono activities, including the Federal Defender Death Penalty Externship, the Custody and Support Assistance Clinic and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office internship through the Animal Law Project.

Prior to attending law school, Smock returned home to the US Virgin Islands to act as a Special Assistant to the Governor in the Office of the Governor, focusing primarily on issues affecting children and families. She received the 2011 Employee of the Year award for outstanding service to the USVI Government and 2010 Henry Toll Fellowship award for outstanding leadership ability in the USVI Government.

Smock is passionate about art and the outdoors and in her spare time she enjoys painting (with oil and sometimes acrylic paint), hiking, skiing, and looking for inspiration with her dog.

Smock is licensed to practice in Colorado, the State of New York, and the United States Virgin Islands.

About Moye White LLP (http://www.moyewhite.com)
Moye White LLP is a business law firm serving clients throughout Colorado, North Dakota, the Rocky Mountain West, nationally and internationally. Moye White provides legal representation across a wide variety of transactional and litigation matters. The firm's attorneys offer strategic, team-oriented counsel to public, private and governmental clients in complex business and real estate transactions and disputes. As a Certified B Corporation, Moye White meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Moye White is a member of Ally Law, providing its clients with a reliable network of corporate law firms around the world. For more information, please visit www.moyewhite.com or contact Managing Partner Thomas List, at 303-292-2900 or tom.list@moyewhite.com

Source:Moye White LLP
