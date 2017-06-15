News By Tag
Topaz Information Solutions and GC Applied Technology Form Partnership to Offer Mobile Solution
Phoenix-based Topaz Information Solutions is a national provider of healthcare technology solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), practice management tools, population health and data analytics, and managed IT services.
Tucson, Ariz.-based GC Applied Technology (GCAT) offers Easy NG™, a mobile solution for NextGen® EHR users that provides secure remote access to patient charts as well as the ability to dictate calls and patient notes, upload photos, capture charges and manage patient information – all from a tablet or cell phone, anytime, anywhere.
"Our behavioral health clients, in particular, have asked for a mobile solution that allows them to access NextGen™ EHR remotely while working with patients in the field," said Javier Favela, president and CEO of Topaz Information Solutions. "Easy NG™ eliminates the stress associated with finding a secure Internet connection in order to access patient files or carry a signature pad to capture patient authorization, which is cumbersome. This partnership fills a critical need."
With Easy NG™, healthcare providers can also:
• Check schedules and review appointment details from anywhere. Also see partners' schedules and patient information when covering or rounding.
• Open patient charts and review clinical information (including allergies, medications, future appointments and previous HPIs and Plans) and patient demographics.
• Create custom screens to capture patient data, generate PDF documents and collect patient signatures to save in the EHR, using standard HTML and Javascript.
• Use Dragon® Medical to dictate clinical notes, document telephone calls, annotate patient photos and more.
• Access critical information and keep working offline during EHR outages and automatically sync notes and other information when the EHR goes back online.
"Our work focuses on helping healthcare providers make better use of their EHR to manage and document patient health information, improve care and meet regulatory requirements,"
Topaz Information Solutions and GCAT Consulting are currently working together to add Topaz-specific content to the Easy NG™ mobile solution and expect to begin offering the integrated platform to clients in August 2017.
About GC Applied Technology
GC Applied Technology (GCAT) focuses on workflow analysis and development through custom software design and EHR upgrade/implementation support. Our clients include independent and hospital-based practices in cardiology, urology, surgery, orthopedics, plastics and other specialties. GCAT Consulting has earned a solid reputation for expert advice, quality outcomes and careful attention to customer needs.
About Topaz Information Solutions
Topaz (http://www.topazis.com) Information Solutions was founded in 2000 by two large, community-based behavioral health organizations. Topaz develops custom healthcare technology solutions tailored to the specific needs of behavioral health and social services organizations in partnership with NextGen®. The clinical components and documentation in Topaz's templates are created by clinicians for clinicians.
