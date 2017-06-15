News By Tag
Project Access Awarded $10,000 Grant from Bank of America to Provide Services to Low-Income Families
"Bank of America is a critical partner in our work to lift families out of poverty," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "We are honored to once again partner with Bank of America to serve over 5,000 low-income residents of Orange County each year."
"Bank of America is working to remove barriers to economic mobility, and one way to do this is by working with Project Access to provide basic needs like food and specialized career assistance to help those living in their low-income housing developments get on the path to financial independence,"
In addition to providing grant funding, Bank of America also supports Project Access through employee volunteerism. Bank of America volunteers provide financial education workshops and volunteer to support high-need families living in low-income housing communities. Grant funding from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation will allow Project Access to provide families with economic stability, health, youth education, and community building services. To learn more about Project Access' programs and services, please visit http://www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
About Bank of America
At Bank of America, our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors is critical to fulfilling our purpose of helping make people's financial lives better. Our commitment to growing our business responsibly is embedded in every aspect of our company. It is demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our customers, and the impact we help create around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships across sectors - including community and environmental advocate groups, as well as non-profits – in order to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at www.bankofamerica.com/
