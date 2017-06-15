 
Project Access Awarded $10,000 Grant from Bank of America to Provide Services to Low-Income Families

 
 
ORANGE, Calif. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access has announced the receipt of a $10,000 economic mobility grant award from Bank of America to provide wraparound social services to residents of 16 low-income apartment communities throughout Orange County. Project Access' wraparound services provide low-income families with assistance to improve economic stability, health and wellness, education for youth, and community building. Programming includes financial education, employment assistance, after-school programs, a school readiness program for children ages three to five, senior socialization activities, nutrition education, fitness activities, college preparation assistance, community celebrations, neighborhood safety events, and connections to community resources.

"Bank of America is a critical partner in our work to lift families out of poverty," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "We are honored to once again partner with Bank of America to serve over 5,000 low-income residents of Orange County each year."

"Bank of America is working to remove barriers to economic mobility, and one way to do this is by working with Project Access to provide basic needs like food and specialized career assistance to help those living in their low-income housing developments get on the path to financial independence," said Allen Staff, Orange County market president, Bank of America.

In addition to providing grant funding, Bank of America also supports Project Access through employee volunteerism. Bank of America volunteers provide financial education workshops and volunteer to support high-need families living in low-income housing communities. Grant funding from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation will allow Project Access to provide families with economic stability, health, youth education, and community building services. To learn more about Project Access' programs and services, please visit http://www.project-access.org.

About Project Access

Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop" community hubs that provide low-income families with the resources needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency. This unique model of service delivery allows Project Access to directly impact the lives of hard to reach pockets of underserved, impoverished families in their own backyards. In 2016, Project Access' programs served 14,000 people.

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors is critical to fulfilling our purpose of helping make people's financial lives better. Our commitment to growing our business responsibly is embedded in every aspect of our company. It is demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our customers, and the impact we help create around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships across sectors - including community and environmental advocate groups, as well as non-profits – in order to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact.  Learn more at www.bankofamerica.com/about and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News

Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-access.org
