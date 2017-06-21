News By Tag
Warning for Fort McMurray Residents Relocating to Other Canadian Locations
With an increase of people leaving the Fort McMurray area for other parts of Canada, it is important for these people to not book a moving company based solely on price. The costs at the end could be substantially higher than quoted.
Important for consumers to do their homework when hiring movers. There are a large number of well established and reputable moving companies out there but also a number of unlicensed, uninsured and unreliable movers.
Here are some points which should be considered when hiring a moving company. This applies to all regions, not just Fort McMurray.
Get your quote in writing and if any changes happen, have them added to the written agreement
Ensure the company is licensed
Ensure the company is insured as one piece of your belongings being damages or "missing" can easily surpass the cost savings of hiring an uninsured mover
Have the pickup date and delivery date on the agreement
NEVER give more than a 35% deposit or payment prior to the goods arriving at the destination
Ensure the company has Worker's Compensation Coverage for employees as if they do not, you can be held liable if anyone is injured during the move
Check with the Better Business Bureau for the companies standing, complaints and resolution to complaints
These are some of the actions you can take prior to confirming your booking to ensure that you are dealing with a reputable company. The cost savings can be tempting to hire an unlicensed or unknown company but it can cost you much more at the end of the day. Keep in mind that you are trusting these people with all of your personal belongings.
Their are some national companies and others that try to use high pressure or scare tactics to close deals and you should be aware of this. Ensure that you are also not going with the highest priced companies as a result of these tactics. Many smaller movers such as Kary Movers in Edmonton and Vancouver, Canadian Relocation Specialists, BC Careful Movers, Coop's Moving, TJ Finlay & Sons and others are smaller companies that offer the same level or higher level of services as the national van lines at lower prices but are also well established and have all of the benefits of the large van lines to customers.
You also want to look at the option of "shared loads" which can save you some money and offer all of the benefits of the licensed and insured moving companies. These are reputable companies that have multiple shipments on the truck. So your goods would be inventoried and other people's loads would be in the same truck but separated and inventoried. This saves you money and can be a great option. It is not the option for everyone though. The downfalls of this option are that your goods are in the same truck as others. If they have bed bugs or other issues with one shipment, this can easily be transferred to your belongings in the same truck. You have a longer shipping time and less guarantee of the delivery time or date as the truck has several shipments to deliver. Any delays of one, impacts all. Shipments in these trucks are sometimes "cross docked" at points to other trucks making the risk of damage or loss higher as the items are being handled more and moved from truck to truck or other transfer locations such as truck to warehouse to truck etc.
All moves are not equal and neither are moving companies. Ensure that whichever option you choose is right for you and your circumstance. A moving company should be there not only to provide the moving services but also to provide you with piece of mind and reduced stress.
*Disclosure, the author of this article is the Alberta General Manager for Kary Movers Ltd. Kary Movers has offices in Vancouver and Edmonton providing local and long distance relocations throughout Western and Northern Canada for residential and commercial clients. James can be contacted at (780) 454-2414 (tel:(780)%20454-
