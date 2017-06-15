News By Tag
Vilonia Funeral Home Trusted To Help Save Families Thousands
For years families have only had a few options when a loved one passed away. To make matters worse, the charges were hardly affordable. Now, Vilonia Funeral Home-Vilonia, Ar has come to town, and people are trusting them for help.
The funeral home offers traditional burial and cremation services, they can travel to any cemetery or church, and do what any other funeral home can do, except for thousands of dollars less than other funeral homes in Conway and Faulkner County.
"Nothing changes in the quality of service each family receives - we just have a less expensive building, and we are family owned. We aren't trying to drive profits to investors and shareholders. We are just a small town, mom and pop business with local people from the community helping us", says Mike Matos the founder and owner of the funeral home.
Mike also said, "If a family wants something simple, we can offer it, but we can equally offer the same elegant service as any other firm. We just don't charge as much!"
After a search on google, and facebook, families that have used the new funeral home, have nothing but good things to say about their services and affordable prices, and they come highly recommended.
As several past families have said, we are thankful for Vilonia Funeral Home.
For more information, visit their website at http://www.viloniafuneralhome.com
Media Contact
Mike Matos
501-796-2275
***@viloniafuneralhome.com
