 
News By Tag
* Funeral
* Cremation
* Mortuary
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vilonia
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Vilonia Funeral Home Trusted To Help Save Families Thousands

For years families have only had a few options when a loved one passed away. To make matters worse, the charges were hardly affordable. Now, Vilonia Funeral Home-Vilonia, Ar has come to town, and people are trusting them for help.
 
VILONIA, Ark. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Vilonia Funeral Home in Vilonia, AR opened their doors on March 8, 2017 and became the cities first funeral home. They opened in a building that used to be the city of Vilonia's laundomat, and then in recent years was a church. After thousands of dollars in renovations, the vision became a reality.

The funeral home offers traditional burial and cremation services, they can travel to any cemetery or church, and do what any other funeral home can do, except for thousands of dollars less than other funeral homes in Conway and Faulkner County.

"Nothing changes in the quality of service each family receives - we just have a less expensive building, and we are family owned. We aren't trying to drive profits to investors and shareholders. We are just a small town, mom and pop business with local people from the community helping us", says Mike Matos the founder and owner of the funeral home.

Mike also said, "If a family wants something simple, we can offer it, but we can equally offer the same elegant service as any other firm. We just don't charge as much!"

After a search on google, and facebook, families that have used the new funeral home, have nothing but good things to say about their services and affordable prices, and they come highly recommended.

As several past families have said, we are thankful for Vilonia Funeral Home.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.viloniafuneralhome.com

Media Contact
Mike Matos
501-796-2275
***@viloniafuneralhome.com
End
Source:Vilonia Funeral Home - Vilonia, AR
Email:***@viloniafuneralhome.com Email Verified
Tags:Funeral, Cremation, Mortuary
Industry:Services
Location:Vilonia - Arkansas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vilonia Funeral Home PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share