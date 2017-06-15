News By Tag
Jay Montgomery Named Vice President of Operations at SAFE Federal Credit Union
Montgomery succeeds Michael Baker, who recently moved up to the executive vice president position at SAFE.
After joining SAFE as a management trainee following graduation from the University of South Carolina with a business administration degree, Montgomery moved into branch management.
He served as a branch manager at SAFE's St. Andrews Road branch in Columbia, then at the Bishopville branch, and later at the Lewis Road branch in Sumter. Montgomery then moved into a regional branch director position, and while still managing the Lewis Road branch oversaw operations at three other branches.
"Jay Montgomery has had the front line experience that is so important to the position of vice president of operations,"
Montgomery is a native of Sumter and a graduate of Sumter High School. He serves on the School Improvement Council for Lakewood High School in Sumter and is a board member for United Way of Sumter, Clarendon and Lee Counties.
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on Facebook.com/
