3D Leadership Group Makes Donation to Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor

3D Leadership presents donation to Ronald McDonald House

End

-- 3D Leadership Group ((http://www.3dleadershipgroup.com/)), a global executive coaching firm, recently donated $1,000 in gift cards to the new Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor. Angie O'Donnell and Sue Williamson, co-founders of 3D Leadership Group, presented the gift late last month to Karen McEachern, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern New England. The gift cards will be given to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House to help offset expenses they might experience while in Boston seeking long-term medical care for their children.The gift was a combination of gift cards donated by the 3D Leadership coaching team and a matching gift by O'Donnell and Williamson. The Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor was chosen as 3D Leadership Group's philanthropic recipient during the firm's 10-year anniversary gathering held earlier this year, in part because of their personal experiences with family members who needed long-term care, and the subsequent realization that the Ronald McDonald House provided the special support their children needed.The new Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor, located in Charlestown's historic Navy Yard, opened earlier this year and was previously Home Away Boston. This site marks the second Ronald McDonald House location in the Boston area and offers cost-free apartment living for children and families who need to stay in Boston for several months while receiving medical treatment."The Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor is doing tremendous work to make sure that those families who come to Boston for their children's medical treatments have some of their basic needs and concerns met," said Williamson. "We were so proud to see our team rally together for this worthy cause, and happy to match their amount and give a combined gift on behalf of all of us at 3D Leadership Group."3D Leadership Group is a global executive coaching firm based in Boston, MA, with a team of experienced and certified professional coaches, each with unique business backgrounds and many with international business experience. Services offered include leadership coaching, team coaching, manager workshops, assessments and 360° feedback programs, with special expertise in executive presence, and leadership program design and facilitation.Founded in 2008 by Angie O'Donnell and Sue Williamson, 3D Leadership Group holds multi-year certification as "Women Owned" by the Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBENC). 3D Leadership Group operates with a holistic view of the "3Ds" of transformational coaching: Developing Self, Developing Others, and Developing the Business. Clients include organizations in the biotech/pharma, financial services, high tech, manufacturing, higher education, and professional services industries, as well as not-for-profits. For additional information, please visit