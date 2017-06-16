 
News By Tag
* Cloud Aws Azure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oakland
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Six Nines IT announces CLOUD CIO™, a new cloud cost optimization service

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Cloud Aws Azure

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Oakland - California - US

Subject:
Products

OAKLAND, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Customers Can Now Forecast, Optimize & Review Costs Across Multiple Cloud Platforms

While IT leaders everywhere struggle to control their costs in the cloud, Six Nines, a leading cloud engineering firm, launched their Cloud Cost Optimization Service, CLOUD CIO™. As of today, current Six Nines consolidated billing customers, and new customers will have access to the CLOUD CIO™ suite of tools as well as detailed cloud spending reports, ongoing cost saving recommendations and quarterly, CTO level, reporting.

As companies move to the cloud, and in many cases, several cloud providers, IT leaders need a simple, elegant and accurate way to view all of their cloud costs. They need this data consolidated on a single dashboard. Also, they need a way to drill down into how they are spending money and utilizing resources across workloads, business units, and services. There are many tools in the cloud ecosystem that do this today but extracting the data, an IT leader needs, can be a challenge.

CLOUD CIO™ solves this problem in two ways. As their tool of choice, CloudHealth, powered by CloudHealth Technologies was selected to provide the reporting layer of CLOUD CIO™. CloudHealth is a great tool to extract meaningful data from your cloud infrastructure. But, the secret sauce of CLOUD CIO™ is Six Nines experience.

"Using our extensive experience in helping customers migrate to the cloud,' says Jason Cutrer, founder of Six Nines, "we provide the opinionated configuration, and reporting schema's that a customer needs to get real value and cost savings out of their tools."

CLOUD CIO™ combines Six Nines knowledge of Amazon Web Services with cost and usage data collected from the customer's cloud accounts to provide operational insights. Six Nines will work with the customer to configure cost management and monitoring functionality (including tagging methodology) to provide reporting to the customer's operations and financial teams. Six Nines will also provide ongoing oversight to assist the customer in understanding their spend, and identify opportunities to cut costs.

Learn more about CLOUD CIO™ here: http://sixninesit.com/index.php/services/billing-optimiza...

Contact
Six Nines IT
***@sixninesit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sixninesit.com Email Verified
Tags:Cloud Aws Azure
Industry:Technology
Location:Oakland - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share