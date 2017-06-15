News By Tag
Cal Auctions Recognized For Excellence in Estate Liquidation
Mega Estate Sales is dedicated to helping people find estate sales and online auctions taking place across the country. Each year Xcel awards are given to the estate liquidation company that receives the highest number of votes nationwide. Awards are also given to a company in each state with the highest total number of votes in that state. Cal Auctions was the winner for the state of California.
Liquidating an estate is a personal and emotional tribulation for many people, but the process has become increasingly more common. Traditionally, estate sales were for those who have passed away, but retirees and people who are moving are looking to downsize their estates as well. This has spurred a growth in the estate sale industry with Cal Auctions becoming a leader in the Southern California market.
"We are honored to be recognized by Mega Estate Sales and grateful that their users voted for Cal Auctions. The team has worked hard to serve our clients' needs and Mega Estate Sales has helped tremendously in connecting us with online buyers," said Jason Hanks, President of Cal Auctions.
To see the full list of award winners, visit: https://www.megaestatesales.com/
About Cal Auctions
Cal Auctions is a full service online auction company, specializing in services for the commercial and estate community including online auction consulting, appraisals, government surplus, bankruptcy liquidation, industrial surplus, creditor asset liquidation, and business liquidations. The company's custom auction solutions consist of innovative processes and online marketing strategies that targets buyers for business assets and personal property, resulting in the highest possible return for clients. For more information, visit http://www.calauctions.com
Media Contact
Jason Hanks
619-326-6960
***@calauctions.com
