 
News By Tag
* Online Auctions
* Estate Sales
* Auction Houses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Cal Auctions Recognized For Excellence in Estate Liquidation

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Online Auctions
Estate Sales
Auction Houses

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Awards

SAN DIEGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- CalAuctions.com, an online auction company headquartered in San Diego, California, has received an Excel Award for Excellence in Estate Liquidation from Mega Estate Sales.

Mega Estate Sales is dedicated to helping people find estate sales and online auctions taking place across the country. Each year Xcel awards are given to the estate liquidation company that receives the highest number of votes nationwide. Awards are also given to a company in each state with the highest total number of votes in that state. Cal Auctions was the winner for the state of California.

Liquidating an estate is a personal and emotional tribulation for many people, but the process has become increasingly more common. Traditionally, estate sales were for those who have passed away, but retirees and people who are moving are looking to  downsize their estates as well. This has spurred a growth in the estate sale industry with Cal Auctions becoming a leader in the Southern California market.

"We are honored to be recognized by Mega Estate Sales and grateful that their users voted for Cal Auctions. The team has worked hard to serve our clients' needs and Mega Estate Sales has helped tremendously in connecting us with online buyers," said Jason Hanks, President of Cal Auctions.

To see the full list of award winners, visit: https://www.megaestatesales.com/xcel-awards-winners/2017/

About Cal Auctions

Cal Auctions is a full service online auction company, specializing in services for the commercial and estate community including online auction consulting, appraisals, government surplus, bankruptcy liquidation, industrial surplus, creditor asset liquidation, and business liquidations. The company's custom auction solutions consist of innovative processes and online marketing strategies that targets buyers for business assets and personal property, resulting in the highest possible return for clients. For more information, visit http://www.calauctions.com

Media Contact
Jason Hanks
619-326-6960
***@calauctions.com
End
Source:Cal Auctions
Email:***@calauctions.com
Tags:Online Auctions, Estate Sales, Auction Houses
Industry:Shopping
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Studio 747 Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share