Ventura County teachers invited to third annual STEMposium Institute
K-8 teachers in Ventura County are invited to attend a free, 4 1/2 days Summer STEM Institute June 26 through 30th.
STEM stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math. The focus on STEM education developed out of a growing concern that our country's education system is not effectively preparing the next generation of innovators. A broad range of stakeholders from the National Science Teachers Association to countless technology and science companies seek to engage students in critical thinking with innovative curriculum centered on technology. STEM's focus plays an important role in rethinking and reforming education.
Participants attending STEMposium will work collaboratively with grade-level peers to practice NGSS instruction and to develop engaging, hands-on STEM lessons that they can then take back to their schools and use in their classrooms. Teachers will deepen their knowledge of the NGSS and incorporation of "three-dimensional"
The format of the institute allows teachers to collaboratively produce their own 5E unit, attend short courses on NGSS hot topics and focus on getting kids to figure out phenomena on their own by asking probing questions. During the first four sessions, participants will hear keynote speakers, participate in hands-on presentations and attend grade-level workshops.
The final day is the highlight of the week's events, a "STEMposium Student Day" hosted by kidSTREAM, an emerging children's museum in Ventura County. KidSTREAM will provide the materials, activity procedures and training to teachers who will then facilitate the activities with the students.
The mission and vision of kidSTREAM, to create an engaging environment for children and families to explore, play and discover; inspiring them to become critical thinkers, innovators and life-long learners, supports the goal of the STEMposium: that students will arrive at the answer after questioning, testing and research. KidSTREAM will also assist the teachers and students during the STEMposium activities.
Now in its third year, the institute will be held at the University Preparation Charter School in Camarillo. It is offered free of charge to all K-8 teachers on a first-come, first-served basis, as space is limited. Participants must register in advance at http://www.vcstemposium.org/
STEMposium is made possible by funding from The California State University (CSU) (https://www2.calstate.edu/
