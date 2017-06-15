 
Chicago's Polish American DJ Mark Skorusa

Most Top Reviewed Polish American DJ in Chicago for Weddings & Other Events
 
CHICAGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark Skorusa has become the most top reviewed Polish American DJ in Chicago.  He services clients within Chicago and it's suburbs. Skorusa has been DJ'n for over 20 years and specializes in the Polish American market.  He speaks English and Polish fluently.  He has earned the respect and trust of many. Over the years, Skorusa's clients have widely ranged from national sports stars to the local bride and groom. He carries all variety's of music to help customize your event. In addition, he uses a comprehensive event questionnaire to help understand your event needs. He becomes not only your DJ, but the MC (Master Of Ceremonies) at your event.  Lastly, he is also a member of 1800DJSAREUS.com, a national DJ & PhotoBooth referral service.  1800DJSAREUS.com serves party planners looking for DJs & PhotoBooth rentals for all events within the USA. It also serves DJ & PhotoBooth services looking for leads to book more events. You can find more information about 1800DJSAREUS.com and DJ Mark Skorusa by calling or texting 815-357-7575. You can also visit their website at http://www.1800DJSAREUS.com .

Media Contact
1800DJSAREUS.com
815-357-7575
info@1800djsareus.com
