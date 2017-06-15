News By Tag
Traliant Announces Strong Growth and New Customer Momentum with Compliance Training Courses
Organizations such as Orlando Health, INSYS Group, Inc., Philadelphia Museum of Art, VARIDESK, Viceroy Hotels, Phillips Manufacturing, InCube Labs, Skyrocket Toys and NewcrestImage have chosen Traliant to provide compliance training to their employees, managers and partners.
"The response from not only our customers but end users has been overwhelmingly positive," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant's Chief Executive Officer. "They love our news show format, use of gamification and bite-sized video stories where employees choose between alternate endings. The whole interactive experience is a big change from traditional compliance training that employees tune out because it's boring and unrelatable."
Traliant's momentum highlights include:
• A new instructor-led training program to complement its Preventing Discrimination & Harassment (PDH) Suite - an ideal solution for organizations who want to combine both online and classroom training
• Industry-specific versions of PDH training for the hospitality, industrial, restaurant, retail and medical sectors, along with a Spanish-language version
• A new, modular, customizable Code of Conduct training course, available in July
• A new, second office in Montclair, New Jersey, to accommodate Traliant's growing sales, product development and customer support teams
• A reseller partnership with Interactyx, the developer of TOPYX®, a leading learning management system, that will provide TOPYX clients easy access to Traliant's PDH suite
"We expect continued growth throughout 2017 as more organizations realize the legal and ethical risk of outdated, ineffective compliance training," said Pallatta. "Traliant's approach is to elevate training beyond what employees should know about state and federal laws. We focus on changing behaviors and attitudes that personalize the experience for learners."
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers millennial-friendly, broadcast-quality compliance training on an eLearning platform that allows revolutionary text and video customization—
