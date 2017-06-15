 
News By Tag
* Meridian IT UK
* G cloud 9 framework
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Deerfield
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Meridian IT Accredited Via G-cloud 9 Framework

 
 
Meridian Group International
Meridian Group International
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Meridian IT UK
* G cloud 9 framework

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Deerfield - Illinois - US

DEERFIELD, Ill. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Meridian IT UK, a Meridian Group International Company, today announced that with immediate effect they have been accredited to sell a range of solutions via the G-Cloud 9 Framework.

Our technical consultants provide a design, build and manage model, covering enterprise infrastructure, networking and communications through to application development and modernisation in the cloud or on premise hybrid clouds. Meridian IT's G-Cloud services include:

Infrastructure as a Service for IBM Power i and p, Wintel with Flash Storage and backup, offering an 'on demand' service

Software Asset Management as a cloud based service for vendor compliancy and license cost savings

High Availability as a Service which provides a flexible approach to IT continuity management, designed to minimise unplanned downtime

Disaster Recovery as a Service as a cloud based solution for business continuity

Backup as a Service, a resilient, cloud based backup and recovery service that provides secure data protection against unexpected loss

Application Development and Modernisation Services in the cloud providing a DevOps environment for software development

Remote Monitoring & Management designed to support customer's on premise systems as well as being an integrated component of the Meridian Cloud Support Service

Steve Young, Managing Director of Meridian IT UK commented "Meridian IT is widely recognised as a market leader and innovator for providing cloud infrastructure and services to private organisations, with the recent introduction to the G-Cloud 9 framework we are delighted to be able to offer these industry leading services to Government agencies and local authorities".

About Meridian IT UK

Meridian IT is a member of Meridian Group International. We provide flexible IT solutions with leading vendors, managed services, deployment options, ongoing maintenance and global support. As part of a group operating worldwide, clients leverage our comprehensive portfolio, capabilities, and industry insights to support their business initiatives and growth. Learn more at www.meridianit.co.uk

About Meridian Group International

Meridian IT UK is part of Meridian Group International, privately held, headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors.  Customer-driven, vendor-neutral, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and reputation for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at www.onlinemeridian.com

###

Corporate  Media  Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President,  Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
847.964.2772

fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.com

Meridian IT
Charlotte Lloyd
Marketing Manager
Meridian IT UK
01564 330650

Charlotte.lloyd@meridianit.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@onlinemeridian.com Email Verified
Tags:Meridian IT UK, G cloud 9 framework
Industry:Technology
Location:Deerfield - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridian Group International News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share