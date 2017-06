Meridian IT Accredited Via G-cloud 9 Framework

Meridian Group International

End

-- Meridian IT UK, a Meridian Group International Company, today announced that with immediate effect they have been accredited to sell a range of solutions via the G-Cloud 9 Framework.Our technical consultants provide a design, build and manage model, covering enterprise infrastructure, networking and communications through to application development and modernisation in the cloud or on premise hybrid clouds. Meridian IT's G-Cloud services include:Infrastructure as a Service for IBM Power i and p, Wintel with Flash Storage and backup, offering an 'on demand' serviceSoftware Asset Management as a cloud based service for vendor compliancy and license cost savingsHigh Availability as a Service which provides a flexible approach to IT continuity management, designed to minimise unplanned downtimeDisaster Recovery as a Service as a cloud based solution for business continuityBackup as a Service, a resilient, cloud based backup and recovery service that provides secure data protection against unexpected lossApplication Development and Modernisation Services in the cloud providing a DevOps environment for software developmentRemote Monitoring & Management designed to support customer's on premise systems as well as being an integrated component of the Meridian Cloud Support ServiceSteve Young, Managing Director of Meridian IT UK commented "Meridian IT is widely recognised as a market leader and innovator for providing cloud infrastructure and services to private organisations, with the recent introduction to the G-Cloud 9 framework we are delighted to be able to offer these industry leading services to Government agencies and local authorities"Meridian IT is a member of Meridian Group International. We provide flexible IT solutions with leading vendors, managed services, deployment options, ongoing maintenance and global support. As part of a group operating worldwide, clients leverage our comprehensive portfolio, capabilities, and industry insights to support their business initiatives and growth. Learn more at www.meridianit.co.uk Meridian IT UK is part of Meridian Group International, privately held, headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors. Customer-driven, vendor-neutral, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and reputation for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at www.onlinemeridian.com ###Fran BlumenfeldVice President, CommunicationsMeridian Group International, USA847.964.2772fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.comCharlotte LloydMarketing ManagerMeridian IT UK01564 330650Charlotte.lloyd@meridianit.co.uk