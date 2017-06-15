News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Meridian IT Accredited Via G-cloud 9 Framework
Our technical consultants provide a design, build and manage model, covering enterprise infrastructure, networking and communications through to application development and modernisation in the cloud or on premise hybrid clouds. Meridian IT's G-Cloud services include:
Infrastructure as a Service for IBM Power i and p, Wintel with Flash Storage and backup, offering an 'on demand' service
Software Asset Management as a cloud based service for vendor compliancy and license cost savings
High Availability as a Service which provides a flexible approach to IT continuity management, designed to minimise unplanned downtime
Disaster Recovery as a Service as a cloud based solution for business continuity
Backup as a Service, a resilient, cloud based backup and recovery service that provides secure data protection against unexpected loss
Application Development and Modernisation Services in the cloud providing a DevOps environment for software development
Remote Monitoring & Management designed to support customer's on premise systems as well as being an integrated component of the Meridian Cloud Support Service
Steve Young, Managing Director of Meridian IT UK commented "Meridian IT is widely recognised as a market leader and innovator for providing cloud infrastructure and services to private organisations, with the recent introduction to the G-Cloud 9 framework we are delighted to be able to offer these industry leading services to Government agencies and local authorities"
About Meridian IT UK
Meridian IT is a member of Meridian Group International. We provide flexible IT solutions with leading vendors, managed services, deployment options, ongoing maintenance and global support. As part of a group operating worldwide, clients leverage our comprehensive portfolio, capabilities, and industry insights to support their business initiatives and growth. Learn more at www.meridianit.co.uk
About Meridian Group International
Meridian IT UK is part of Meridian Group International, privately held, headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors. Customer-
###
Corporate Media Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President, Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@
Meridian IT
Charlotte Lloyd
Marketing Manager
Meridian IT UK
01564 330650
Charlotte.lloyd@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse