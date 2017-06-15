News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Neorb Lab Announces the World's First Hi-Fi Bluetooth Adapter with Remote Control
Answering to the latest trend in smartphones that ditch headphone jacks, AirLink is the most effective solution that lets the users use wired headphones in wireless and control the phones remotely. Embedded with the latest Bluetooth v4.2 single chip, AirLink adds Bluetooth connectivity to any audio device and promises to deliver high-resolution sound to the users with 24bit sound codec. In addition, the built-in microphone and control button enables the users to make calls, shift a track, wake up a virtual assistant, and take pictures with ease.
"AirLink revolutionizes the Bluetooth adapter market by applying wireless control and 24bit sound codec into a single chip," said Tully Gehan, co-founder of Neorb Lab. "AirLink makes the most two significant functions on smartphones, listening to the music in Hi-fi sound and taking photos, even easier than ever before. With AirLink, the consumers have an all-in-one solution that allows them to listen to music and take photos."
AirLink can provide the long and enjoyable experience of being wireless. Weighing as 0.7oz, AirLink fits into any outdoor activities and makes the users tangle-free. It supports 8-hour playback time and 30-minute fast charging.
"We're happy to bring all practical functions together seamlessly along with the ability to let the consumers feel freedom and convenience,"
AirLink goes live on Indiegogo, starting at $29. You can visit here for more information:
###
About Neorb Lab
Neorb Lab is a start-up team comprised of an international engineering team. Positioned in the technology, the Neorb Lab team has expertise in industrial design, manufacturing, and supply chain management. If you have any questions, please contact pr@neorblab.com
Contact
Carlos Xie
***@neorblab.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse