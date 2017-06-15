 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Amazing Lash Studio in Woodbury, Minnesota is Now Hiring!

 
 
WOODBURY, Minn. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Come work with us! Join a fabulous team of MN licensed estheticians and cosmetologists in an employee friendly environment at Amazing Lash Studio – Woodbury! We are looking for lash stylist!

What to expect:

At Amazing Lash Studio we train all new stylists the art of eyelash extension application during our corporate certified Lash Stylist Training Program! Stylists will be taught extensive knowledge of eyelash extensions along with Amazing Lash Studio's technique for applying them gently, safely and efficiently.  Stylists at Amazing Lash Studio will also be provided all of the supplies needed to apply eyelash extensions and a comfortable, private suite in which to work! We think you will also enjoy our elegantly designed studio and comfortable staff lounge full of windows!

Principle duties for Lash Stylist:

Learn our unique styles and our patented eyelash extension application process

Design specific eyelash treatments based upon our styles and guests' individual needs

Apply our unique eyelash extensions using our eyelash extension application process

Perform consecutive professional eyelash extension application sessions

Uphold the standards of sanitation and sterilization as directed by state law and the studio's policies and procedures

Understand and promote Amazing Lash Studio's service offerings

Understand and promote Amazing Lash Studio's exclusive retail products for guest's at-home usage and after-care

Create excellent experiences for guests through friendly and helpful attitude

Provide information to guests about eyelash extensions, proper after-care, maintenance and frequency of subsequent appointments

Generate new clientele and maintain existing clientele

Help maintain cleanliness of lash rooms and common studio areas

Maintain knowledge of Amazing Lash Studio's exclusive product line and services by attending in-house instruction and education/training classes
Send resumes to Woodbury@amazinglashstudio.com. Must be a licensed Estheticianor Cosmetologist – Lash extension experience is a plus, but NOT required.https://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/mn/minneapolis/wood...

