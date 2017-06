Amazing Lash Studio in Woodbury, Minnesota is Now Hiring!

Spread the Word

-- Come work with us! Join a fabulous team of MN licensed estheticians and cosmetologists in an employee friendly environment at Amazing Lash Studio – Woodbury! We are looking for lash stylist!What to expect:At Amazing Lash Studio we train all new stylists the art of eyelash extension application during our corporate certified Lash Stylist Training Program! Stylists will be taught extensive knowledge of eyelash extensions along with Amazing Lash Studio's technique for applying them gently, safely and efficiently. Stylists at Amazing Lash Studio will also be provided all of the supplies needed to apply eyelash extensions and a comfortable, private suite in which to work! We think you will also enjoy our elegantly designed studio and comfortable staff lounge full of windows!Learn our unique styles and our patented eyelash extension application processDesign specific eyelash treatments based upon our styles and guests' individual needsApply our unique eyelash extensions using our eyelash extension application processPerform consecutive professional eyelash extension application sessionsUphold the standards of sanitation and sterilization as directed by state law and the studio's policies and proceduresUnderstand and promote Amazing Lash Studio's service offeringsUnderstand and promote Amazing Lash Studio's exclusive retail products for guest's at-home usage and after-careCreate excellent experiences for guests through friendly and helpful attitudeProvide information to guests about eyelash extensions, proper after-care, maintenance and frequency of subsequent appointmentsGenerate new clientele and maintain existing clienteleHelp maintain cleanliness of lash rooms and common studio areasMaintain knowledge of Amazing Lash Studio's exclusive product line and services by attending in-house instruction and education/training classesSend resumes to Woodbury@amazinglashstudio.com. Must be a licensedor– Lash extension experience is a plus, but NOT required. https://amazinglashstudio.com/ studios/mn/minneapolis/ wood...