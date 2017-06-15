 
Reva Foods to Sample at the 2017 Fancy Food Show

Jacob K. Javits Center, New York City, BOOTH 3931 Specialty Products to be showcased to the North East
 
 
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Reva Foods will be available for sampling and ordering their entire line of gourmet sauces, salsas, ketchups, and seasonings in Booth 3931 at the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25 - 27 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

Reva Foods marries gourmet flavor with a healthy diet.  A core philosophy of the company is that gourmet food can taste great and still be healthy.  Their entire portfolio of award winning products are fat and gluten free, low in sodium, with no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup, and are made of natural ingredients.

Checkout their new booth location and setup.  A must try is their delicious Cherry Habanero Brownies!

Wholesale orders written at the show receive 10% off!

They would love to tell you our unique story!

With a portfolio that spans numerous categories, Reva Foods provides tastes that are popularly known as "The Flavor of Paradise!" that include:

BBQ Sauces: Tropical flavors of Key Lime, Pineapple, & Mango Habanero.  Unique flavors such as Cherry Habanero and lastly, featuring a more traditional flavor in Sweemotle (SWEet + sSMOky + chipoTLE)

Salsas: Covering the gourmet flavor palette from traditional Fiery Red, to southwestern Black Bean and Corn, to tropical Mango and Pineapple.  They will also have their Blueberry Salsa and Cranberry Relish for your enjoyment.  Flavors sure to please the most discriminating tastes.

Ketchups: Made from the finest natural ingredients and then married with chipotle or habanero.  Great ketchup flavor with a kick.  Always low sodium with no high fructose corn syrup.

Seasonings: Take your pick between the flavorful combination of orange, lemon, dill, and peppers to create Citrus Fire Seasoning or the sweet combination of cinnamon & smoky paprika for their Sweet Smokin' and Grillin' Rub.

Private labeling, distributors, retailers, and food service personnel interested in carrying Reva Foods' line of gourmet products can inquire about specifications and pricing by contacting Kathy Varricchio.

About Reva Foods

Owned by husband and wife team, Kathy Varricchio and Dennis Reid, Reva Foods brings wonderfully flavored yet healthy culinary products to the gourmet marketplace, focusing on top unique and exotic ingredients.  Reva Foods products can be purchased online or at many fine gourmet retailers in Florida and throughout the USA, including Lucky's Markets, Winn Dixie Markets,  and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

For more information, visit the website at https://revafoods.com/.

