Nerac Announces the June Issue of the Nerac Strategist

-- Nerac is pleased to announce the release of the June issue of the Nerac Strategist, a monthly compilation of Nerac analyst insights for better business decisions. This issue explores the engineering designs inspired by nature, new applications in medical devices and a look into the complex issue of peanut allergies. It also offers a new FAQ webpage for clients to help them maximize their Nerac account. The articles are linked below, click here www.nerac.com/contact-us/ to make sure you receive this valuable newsletter direct to your inbox.There is a growing trend of looking toward nature to solve some difficult design problems, and there are some exciting new ways of using nature's methods to find unique solutions. But how does nature come up with its solutions in the first place? Find the answer in the article "Have a design problem? Nature has probably already solved it." www.nerac.com/design-problem-nature-probably-already-solved/Some of the brightest novel products across industries are originating from existing-or old inventions. Innovation does not have to be born of a zero starting block. Developing new, brilliant products can be a function of taking existing tools and re-purposing them for an entirely new use. Examples of this are plentiful in the medical device industry. Learn more in the article "Medical Devices: New Applications for Old Innovations."Over the past 20 years, the United States has experienced a more than 3-fold increase in the prevalence of peanut allergy among children. In an attempt to address this dramatic rise, recommendations have changed on the optimum time to introduce peanuts to children. The article "Creamy or crunchy: Complex decisions in the world of peanut allergies" explores the decision on how to approach incorporating peanuts into our diet and the diets of our family. www.nerac.com/creamy-crunchy-complex-decisions-world-peanut-allergies/About NeracNerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 20,000 users worldwide and delivers over 75,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with a strong focus in the areas of pharmaceutical, food and nutraceuticals, medical device, engineering, energy and advanced materials.