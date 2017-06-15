Artistic Dental expands team, adds Registered Dental Hygienist

artistic dental logo

-- Artistic Dental recently hired a new Registered Dental Hygienist, TeVona Hanson. Hanson joins Artistic Dental's growing team with more than 2 years' experience in private practice. In her new position, Hansen will be responsible for patient care, specifically teeth cleaning and ensuring patients have a healthy mouth in relation to the rest of their bodies to maintain optimal wellbeing and results.Hanson grew up in Phoenix where she attended Phoenix College for Dental Hygiene and is now enrolled at Northern Arizona University for continuing education to earn her Bachelors of Dental Hygiene. She also volunteers her time at St. Vincent De Paul's dental clinic, CASS and John C. Lincoln Mission dental clinic."TeVona is well-versed in all aspects of dental care, making her a valuable addition to our team. She is committed to ensuring our patients are comfortable at their visits, while educating them on maintenance to help them achieve the best results from preventative care" said Dr. John Dougherty, owner and head dentist at Artistic Dental. "Her attention to detail is what we strive to deliver as a partner in care to our patients."Artistic Dental is a leading provider of general dentistry in the Phoenix-area specializing in cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry and orthodontics. Dr. Dougherty and his team are trained in the latest techniques and innovations in dental care.Artistic Dental is located in the Biltmore area of Central Phoenix at 2333 E. Campbell Avenue. To learn more about Artistic Dental and its services visit artisticd.com or call (602) 840-5400