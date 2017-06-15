 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Jeff Golden Presents at OCBA Commercial Law & Bankruptcy Section Discussion

Recent and critically important case law affecting the confirmation of Chapter 11 plans.
 
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- On, Tuesday June 20, 2017 Jeffrey I. Golden, Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP, presented on the Orange County Bar Association (OCBA) Commercial Law & Bankruptcy section panel "Chapter 11- Recent Development and Confirmation Issues" with distinguished colleagues Hon. Scott C. Clarkson, U.S. Bankruptcy Court; Todd C. Ringstad, Ringstad & Sanders LLP; and Richard H. Golubow, Winthrop Couchot Golubow Hollander, LLP. Charity J. Miller, Goe & Forsythe, LLP served as moderator.

Attendees learned about recent and critically important case law affecting the confirmation of Chapter 11 plans.  The panel discussed recent decisions from the Ninth Circuit, including Sunnyslope Housing LP and New Investments, Inc., and commented upon how they affect issues such as collateral valuation, cram down interest rates, curing default interest, and the new value exception to the absolute priority rule.

Golden is a Receiver, Bankruptcy Trustee and Examiner and concentrates his practice in the areas of complex bankruptcy litigation, business reorganizations, and commercial litigation in the state and federal courts. He also serves as an expert witness in federal and state criminal and civil matters. Golden has represented clients in a broad range of industries, such as real estate, non-profit, retail, restaurant, and technology and has represented clients in multiple forums throughout the United States.

About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique.

More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/.

