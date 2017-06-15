News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jeff Golden Presents at OCBA Commercial Law & Bankruptcy Section Discussion
Recent and critically important case law affecting the confirmation of Chapter 11 plans.
Attendees learned about recent and critically important case law affecting the confirmation of Chapter 11 plans. The panel discussed recent decisions from the Ninth Circuit, including Sunnyslope Housing LP and New Investments, Inc., and commented upon how they affect issues such as collateral valuation, cram down interest rates, curing default interest, and the new value exception to the absolute priority rule.
Golden is a Receiver, Bankruptcy Trustee and Examiner and concentrates his practice in the areas of complex bankruptcy litigation, business reorganizations, and commercial litigation in the state and federal courts. He also serves as an expert witness in federal and state criminal and civil matters. Golden has represented clients in a broad range of industries, such as real estate, non-profit, retail, restaurant, and technology and has represented clients in multiple forums throughout the United States.
About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique.
More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse