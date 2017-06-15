News By Tag
Do You Have a Love For Beauty and Health?
Look No Further Because Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park is Giving Away a Trader Joe's Gift Card!
If you are a health junkie and a beauty lover, this is the promotion for you.
New to eyelash extensions? We know how intimidating it may seem, but it is actually a very relaxing service! When applied, eyelash extensions help lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes. During a full set treatment, a lash technician will apply single strands to each individual natural lash.
A full set of lashes will take 90-120 minutes which many times guests will fall asleep. The refill appointment will typically take about 50-60 minutes. During the application of eyelash extensions clients will lay on a massage table and relax.
If you are a Trader Joe's fan you know how easy they make it to find the best food at great prices. That is why Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park not only wants you to look your best but feel your best too! And with this in studio promotion only, come in the last week of June and receive this offer!
Contact our studio today at http://amazinglashstudio.com/
Mention you saw our Facebook post to recieve offer!
Located at 176 Columbia Turnpike Florham Park, NJ 07932.
