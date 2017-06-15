 
News By Tag
* Health
* Food
* Promotion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Florham Park
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Do You Have a Love For Beauty and Health?

Look No Further Because Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park is Giving Away a Trader Joe's Gift Card!
 
 
Trader Joe's Gift Card Amazing Lash Studio
Trader Joe's Gift Card Amazing Lash Studio
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- During the last week of June till July 1st Amazing Lash Studio of Florham Park will be giving new customers a five-dollar gift card to Trader Joe's!

If you are a health junkie and a beauty lover, this is the promotion for you.

New to eyelash extensions? We know how intimidating it may seem, but it is actually a very relaxing service!  When applied, eyelash extensions help lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes. During a full set treatment, a lash technician will apply single strands to each individual natural lash.

A full set of lashes will take 90-120 minutes which many times guests will fall asleep. The refill appointment will typically take about 50-60 minutes. During the application of eyelash extensions clients will lay on a massage table and relax.

If you are a Trader Joe's fan you know how easy they make it to find the best food at great prices. That is why Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park not only wants you to look your best but feel your best too! And with this in studio promotion only, come in the last week of June and receive this offer!

Contact our studio today at http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/florham-park/flor....

Mention you saw our Facebook post to recieve offer!

Located at 176 Columbia Turnpike  Florham Park, NJ 07932.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Florham Park
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Food, Promotion
Industry:Beauty
Location:Florham Park - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share