June 2017
AMA Foundation unveils new program portfolio

 
 
CHICAGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- During the recent American Medical Association House of Delegates Annual Meeting in Chicago, the American Medical Association Foundation (AMAF), the philanthropic arm of the AMA, unveiled its enhanced portfolio of charitable programs, which are currently being implemented.

As part of the portfolio, the AMAF will continue its strong history of supporting medical education through the Physicians of Tomorrow scholarships to medical students, including those underrepresented in medicine, and will complement these scholarships through a new Medical Leadership Program. Together, the Education & Leadership Programs will cultivate physician leaders who will guide the medical profession and provide the highest-quality care to our most underserved communities. The AMAF is concurrently launching the LGBT Fellowship Program, which will directly address the shortage of healthcare providers who are knowledgeable about and culturally competent in LGBT health by establishing the first fellowship dedicated to training physicians to serve the healthcare needs of the LGBT community.

In addition, the AMAF's new Community Health Program will fund innovative, physician-led partnerships with community-based organizations focused on chronic disease prevention and management, particularly those in alignment with the AMA's initiatives on type-2 diabetes and hypertension. Committed to fostering focused, measurable health improvements, Community Health Program Grants will be offered for $40,000 to $60,000 annually, renewable for up to three years.

The AMA House of Delegates welcomed the reinvigorated program portfolio with incredible confidence and enthusiasm. The AMAF's "Born to Give" campaign, in collaboration with the AMA's larger "Born to" branding initiative, resulted in gifts totaling nearly $120,000 during the AMA Annual Meeting. At the close of the meeting on June 14, Joshua M. Cohen, MD, MPH, FAHS, officially became the new President of the (AMAF) Board of Directors.

Dr. Cohen, who is currently the Associate Medical Director for Migraine and Headache at Teva Pharmaceuticals, succeeds Nancy Kyler, who was President for the 2016–17 term. "The energy and enthusiasm around our Foundation are palpable and infectious. I cannot wait to work with our incredible staff and motivated Board over the next year as we build upon this fantastic foundation," said Dr. Cohen.

The American Medical Association Foundation (https://www.ama-assn.org/about-us/ama-foundation), a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt foundation, is dedicated to bringing together physicians and communities to improve our nation's health.

Carrie Olivia Adams
Communications Specialist
***@ama-assn.org
