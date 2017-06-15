News By Tag
Georgia's Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Awards Scholarships to Two Local Students
Eco-Focused Nonprofit Selects Dan Diener of Brookwood High School and Meyer Anne Hudson of Mill Creek High School to Receive Youth Advisory Council Scholarships
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful's Green and Healthy Schools Coordinator, Ms. Brenda McDaniel had this to say regarding what stood out most about both Hudson and Diener, "Every year for the last three years, we have had such wonderful participants in our Youth Advisory Council – making the scholarship selection process a difficult one. However, these two impressive young people stepped into leadership roles immediately as Co-Presidents of the 2016-2017 Green Youth Advisory Council. They both assisted with educating and engaging high school students from across Gwinnett County in hands-on environmental programs that impacted local and global environmental challenges. They also collaborated with other youth and county leaders to promote suitability and civic engagement."
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is proud of its 30-year partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools and looks forward to announcing the incoming 2017-2018 Youth Advisory Council members later this year. To learn more about the Green Youth Advisory Council, GCB's Green and Healthy Schools Program and other school-related initiatives, please visit www.gwinnettcb.org.
About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.
